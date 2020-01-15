Crooker is spelling champion again

The Madelia Elementary School District Spelling Bee was held on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The bee went for eight rounds with last year’s winner, Cambree Crooker, pulling off another win this year by correctly spelling the word “capable” in round seven and the word “vacancy” in the final round. Crooker earned the right to compete in the regional spelling bee on Feb. 18. The students participating in this year’s event included fifth and sixth graders: Heaven Fuentes, Karina Vivas-Reyes, Kendra Kirchner, Carissa Sorenson, Jessica Forstner, Carson Meraz, Misha Aguilera, Emerson Dougherty, Oden Lehman, Carlos Chavez, Alicia Lugo, Adrianne Missling, Cambree Crooker, Makayla Sorenson, Mariella Sill, Nolan Arkell, Ricky Callejas, Tracyn Durheim, Valeria Arce, Alicia Ayala, Colten Mendiola, Brody Klingenberg and Lukas Haberman.