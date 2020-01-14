School demonstrates new equipment to prevent injury

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Pat Kearney shows off the blade of the SawStop, which was damaged when it was forcibly stopped. The equipment is designed to prevent it from slicing off a finger — or in this case, a hot dog used for the demonstration. With him are Jason Hoffman, president of the Nicollet Conservation Club, School Superintendent Denny Morrow and Brian Hoffman of the Nicollet Conservation Club board.

The hot dog was not harmed in any way. It was not sliced, bisected, crushed or mangled.

Which was good, because the hot dog was a stand-in. This was a demonstration of what might happen to your finger someday. Translation: You get to keep it.

Nicollet Public School demonstrated its new SawStop table saw before the school board meeting Jan. 8. Nicollet teacher Pat Kearney showed how the saw shut down once sensors detected the hot dog getting too close to the blade, spinning at 5,000 rpm.

After that, Kearney had to take apart the machine to remove all the parts that were damaged. Damaged so that a human being wouldn’t be damaged.

“Well, 20 minutes is a lot quicker than a trip to the emergency room, trying to sew a finger back on,” said School Superintendent Denny Morrow.

“Or finding the parts to put back on,” Kearney said as he pulled the blade out of the machine to show everyone.

The SawStop was a donation from several groups, including the Nicollet Conservation Club, which attended the demonstration.

Board organization

Also at the school board meeting — its first of the year — the board set up its positions. Eric Hopp was named as board chair, Wayne Whitmore was named vice chair, Jill Johnson was named as clerk, and Phillip Wills was named as treasurer.

School board meetings will continue to be held at the school at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. ProGrowth Bank will continue as the financial institution for the school, while Kennedy and Graven will continue as the legal representative for the school.

The Mankato Free Press and the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger will continue as, respectively, the primary and secondary newspapers of record for the school.

Graduation rules

The school board voted to split honor students into two separate categories. Instead of honors being a GPA of 3.5 or higher, there will now be honors at 3.333, with high honors going to students at 3.667 or higher.

The positions of valedictorian and salutatorian will remain intact.

Also at the meeting …

The school board voted to make Columbus Day an ordinary school day. It is no longer a federal holiday, Morrow said.

“Poor Christopher has fallen out of favor in many school districts, and rather than honor Mr. Columbus, some people have called it Indigenous People’s Day,” he said.

Morrow said that “no fewer than 15” school employees stopped into his office to ask him to thank the school board for increasing compensation to classified staff members.

“I just want you to know that it hasn’t gone unnoticed, and it’s very much appreciated, so thank you, school board members,” he said.

Hopp said the heat pumps in the school are nearing their end of service.

“We have 48 heat pumps in the building that have a life expectancy of 12 years. Currently, we’re running on 33 years,” he said.

Although Hopp has been reassured that the pumps will last a few more years with regular maintenance, this may be the time to look into replacing them.

Toulouse told the board members that the students’ Christmas concert last month was so good, it truly moved his son to tears.

“The next day they had class, I went in, and I had to share that story with them and just congratulate them on how awesome a job that they did, and Ms. Metzger did a fantastic job like she always does,” he said. “To move an 8-year-old boy to cry like that during a concert; that’s something.”

The next school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 5.