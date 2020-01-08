Warmer temps mean less than ideal ice conditions

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office recently received a report of an ice fishing house that went through the ice and was nearly fully submerged on Lake Hanska just north of the Godahl point landing. No one was in the ice fishing house at the time and the owner has been accounted for.

The recent warmer weather, rain and warm winds all helped in creating less than ideal ice conditions.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind those who use the lakes and rivers during the winter months of the current thin ice and open water conditions on many local area lakes and rivers in Brown County.

While no ice is 100% safe, please use caution anytime you venture onto lake ice or river ice, especially at night.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office recommends following the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources ice thickness guidelines before heading out onto the ice.

The DNR offers the following guidelines for new clear ice:

• 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot.

• 5 inches for snowmobile or ATV.

• 8-12 inches for car or small pickup.

• 12-15 inches for medium truck.

And finally, tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return.