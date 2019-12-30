Lafayette Charter School board welcomes two new members

LEFT: Barbara Sullivan. RIGHT: Robin Larson. Both teachers now also serve on the school board.

By Cassandra Masters

Ledger staff writer

Fresh faces joined the Lafayette Charter School board this year. The two new members are teachers Barbara Sullivan and Robin Larson.

Barbara Sullivan

Sullivan joined the school in the fall of 2016. She teaches first and second grade.

“I have wanted to be a teacher since before I can remember. I have always loved learning,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan graduated from Southwest MN State University with a bachelor of arts degree in literature and creative writing. After college, she spent two years in the Reading Corps.

Sullivan decided that she would return to college at Winona State University for her teaching license. She graduated in the spring of 2015 with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and a minor in math.

Sullivan began her teaching career at Lincoln Elementary School in Ivanhoe, Minnesota. Her hobbies include reading and visual arts.

“My favorite thing about LCS is the atmosphere. All of the grades interact with each other,” Sullivan said.

She enjoys getting to know each child that joins the school and having a relationship with them.

Robin Larson

Larson teaches fifth and sixth grade, along with fifth to eighth grade music. She joined the school in 2015. Her previous school let her go on the basis that she did not fit in.

Larson said she found her last school rather rigid and strict.

“(They) didn’t like teachers who actually connected with the kids, and that’s not the case here at all,” she said.

Larson found her passion for teaching while homeschooling her children.

“I never really kind of decided what I wanted to be when I grew up, and what I realized when I was homeschooling my kids was that all of the things that I love, the organizational pieces, and the creative pieces. I could use all of that in teaching,” she said.

Larson homeschooled her children for four years and then served as a paraprofessional at an elementary school in St. Peter for six years.

Larson went back to school because she wanted control of the classroom and to create lesson plans her way. In 2012, she received her Minnesota teaching license from Gustavus Adolphus College. Larson received an associate in arts degree from Bethany Lutheran College, then a bachelor of arts degree from Luther College in Iowa in theater and dance.

Before Lafayette Charter School, Larson taught at Tri-City United in Montgomery as a fifth grade teacher, and then Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School for one year.

Larson has a lot of experience with boards and committees, including president of the paraprofessional organization in St. Peter, president of library boards, tourism committees, and historical societies. Like Sullivan, Larson said she joined the school board because every teacher has to take turns on the school board. Larson enjoys running, reading, music, and riding her motorcycle.

Sullivan and Larson replaced teachers Ashley Walters and Shawn Scherer. Board terms typically last three years.

The school board meetings fall on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the technology room.