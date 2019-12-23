It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

This house, belonging to Doug and Diane Durheim, at 940 Main Ave. in Lafayette, is one of the winners in the Christmas lighting contest. The Lafayette Area Lions Club recognized a dozen homes this year. Instead of naming first, second, and third place winners, as it has in the past, the club awarded 12 equal prizes of $25 to the best decorated homes. Club members noted that a total of 35 homes in and around Lafayette were decorated, making the town quite attractive. Other winners of the 2019 lighting contest, in alphabetical order, are: Charles and Jan Anderson, 580 Sixth St.; Mark and Lori Dick, 571 Sixth St.; Josh and Kristina Fischer, 420 Skyview Ave.; Ruth Klossner, 34085 515th Ave.; Mark Kral and Kim Hague, 651 Lafayette Ave.; Sid and Angie Hartmann, 411 Skyview Ave.; Larry and Shannon Krueger, 520 Pioneer Ave.; Nick and Laura Morson, 791 Fifth St.; Leon and Sheri Portner, 440 Skyview Ave.; Wayne and Sherri Portner, 140 Seventh St.; and Al and Marlene Youngblom, 380 Lafayette Ave. The staff of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger hopes you had a safe, happy and warm Christmas, and wishes you the best in the New Year.