A village within the Village Inn

If you are hungry for a good meal and would enjoy seeing a beautiful, festive display, then plan a visit to the Village Inn in LaSalle and experience a very special Christmas Village that has been 30 years in the making.

Village Inn owner Sheri Anderson has been collecting pieces for her little town for more than 30 years, which is about as long as she has been working at the restaurant. It all began with a lodge that her mother gave her for Christmas one year. “It has grown quite a bit since then,” Anderson said. “Many of the pieces are gifts that I have received over the years.”

She likes having the village at the restaurant because she wants as many people as possible to enjoy it. “Everyone loves it and is very respectful of it, even children,” she said. “I have had so many people this year come in just to see it – they heard about it and wanted to see it for themselves.”

Anderson gives all the credit to and is very grateful to her daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Etienne, who set up the entire village on Thanksgiving for her every year. They must do it then because it is the only day the restaurant is closed. “They envision the whole thing and make it work; they put a lot of detail into it,” Anderson said. This year the couple began at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and, although they took breaks throughout the day, they completed the project at 4 a.m. the next morning. Overall, they put in more than 16 hours of work into the creation. Anderson had gone to bed long before it was complete, as she needed to be up early to feed her breakfast customers.

“I came down to work at 4:30 a.m. and the village was done. It felt like Christmas – it is so beautiful. I was like a little kid; I think I stared at it for a half an hour. I still find new things to see each time I look at it. It keeps getting better and better every year. They even put a backdrop on it so there is a sky. They did a wonderful job.”

There is something for everybody to relate to inside this miniature world: a post office, a court house, a fire station, Harley guys riding bikes, a lake, fishermen, mill guys, farms, a Christmas store, even tobogganers and snowmobiles, plus so much more! There are many motorized pieces, so it offers lots of movement and has a life-like feel. And, thanks to her son-in-law, it all springs to life at the flip of just one switch. “It is really amazing how much is going on in this scene,” said Anderson.

She will keep the village up until after the New Year; she is not in a big hurry because she takes it all down herself, although she can usually count on her granddaughter to come and help. While the take down is less labor intensive than set up, it still takes Anderson about four or five hours.

So, before this visual treat is packed away until next year, head on over to the tiny village of LaSalle for a really big Christmas treat in a most unexpected place.