Pat Hruby recognized for More than 38 years as firefighter at Madelia City Council meeting

Upon retiring from the Madelia Fire Department as the longest serving firefighter in the department’s history, Pat Hruby (right) accepts congratulations from Madelia Mayor Mike Grote during the Dec. 9 city council meeting. Madelia Fire Chief Visher recognized Pat Hruby for his years of service upon his retirement. He went through the department records to check and found that Hruby was the longest serving firefighter in the history of the department. Hruby served on the department for 38.75 years and logged approximately 340,000 hours on-call. Mayor Mike Grote presented Hruby with a plaque to recognize him for his years of service.

“This was not an easy decision, but my body pretty much made it for me,” Hruby said.