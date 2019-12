On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Madelia hosted the St. James Saints and 6’3” sophomore guard Ja’Sean Glover made his 1,000th career point. Coach Jeff Van Hee stopped the game to give Glover the game ball to commemorate the occasion. Glover’s Career points through Dec. 15: 1,041

Career average, points per game: 12.9

This season’s average points per game: 24.6

Career rebounds: 397

Career assists: 191

Career steals: 152