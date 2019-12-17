Nicollet Public School receives donation of a saw stop

Courtesy

Shown here are, from left, Fred Froelich, Nicollet Conservation Club; Chuck Peters, Nicollet Community Foundation; Dwayne Pipping and Kevin Blank, Nicollet Lions Club; Denny Morrow, NPS Superintendent; Adam Erickson, Nicollet Community Foundation; and Mandy Hunecke, Crystal Valley Cooperative.

By Lee Zion

ledger@prairiepublishingmn.com

Due to the generosity of four civic organizations, Nicollet Public School will be able to prevent accidental injuries using shop table saws.

The School welcomed the donation of a SawStop, which has sensors that will immediately stop the saw if it senses a finger about to come in contact with the blade.

School Superintendent Denny Morrow made the announcement at the school board meeting Dec. 11. The donation came courtesy of the Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet Community Foundation, the Nicollet Lions Club and Crystal Valley Cooperative.

This technology has been used in industry for years and has saved many workers from injury.

NPS will demonstrate SawStop at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, just prior to the next school board meeting. Everyone is invited to the Agriculture Technology classroom to see the SawStop not slice a sausage provided by Schmidt’s Meat Market.

Valedictorian

Also at the meeting, the school board voted not to change its policy of allowing the top two students being named as valedictorian and salutatorian at graduation. At the November meeting, board members had considered dropping the ranks in favor of having students graduate as “honors” and “high honors.”

The board members heard from parents at the November and December meeting, who were upset they hadn’t been informed of the change. They also felt that changing the policy would take away one of the few honors that students could get for academic achievement — as opposed to the many ways that athletic achievement is recognized at the school. The board also heard from students, who said they didn’t want the policy changed.

Also, there will be no split between “honors” and “high honors.” Honors students will still be recognized, with a GPA of 3.33 or higher, board members decided at the meeting.

The board, however, chose not to respond to parents request to weigh CIS and PSEO courses equally. Parents felt that taking college courses during high school deserved extra recognition.

Board members felt that PSEO courses, taken off the Nicollet campus, might not be as rigorous as CIS courses. Also, it could create a situation where a student is named as valedictorian or salutatorian without spending any time on the Nicollet campus among peers.