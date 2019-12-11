One of three soldiers killed in crash was born in Madelia

On or about 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 5, the Minnesota National Guard lost contact with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while it was conducting a maintenance test flight that originated from St. Cloud, Minnesota. In a press conference Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. the Army Aviation Support Facility located in St. Cloud reported that, shortly after takeoff, the pilots initiated a MAYDAY call and contact was lost with the aircraft. Local emergency responders initiated a search and rescue operation and located the downed aircraft southwest of St. Cloud at 4:15 p.m.

The three Minnesota National Guard members on board the helicopter included: Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr., age 28; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, age 30; and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, age 28. All three were killed in the crash.

Rogers was from this area; he was born June 23, 1991, in Madelia, Minnesota. He graduated from St. James High School in 2010. He enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard on June 5, 2009, as a field artillery specialist.

This is only a portion of the story. For the rest of the story please subscribe to the Madelia Times-Messenger online or in print.