Hanska resident is new teacher in Madelia

Jordyn Horn is a new early childhood special education teacher at Madelia Elementary School this year. She lived in Duluth until, at age 12, she was transplanted in Madelia. Then, in 2014, the family moved to a farm on Lake Hanska.

Her parents are Jessica Horn and Dan Lehman. “Dan is technically my step-dad, but he has always been a father to me; he is my DAD,” Horn said. “I was not so sure about moving to Southern Minnesota. At first, I asked my mom why she brought me to the middle of a corn field. Now, I love it.” Her first job was actually at Sunshine Foods.

Horn attended high school in New Ulm because she was a hockey player. Although hockey was, and still is, her favorite sport, she also participated in competitive cheerleading, played softball and tried gymnastics and soccer before graduating in 2015. She gained some really valuable skills in teamwork, trust and thinking strategically from playing sports and cheerleading.

“I love special education. It really is my calling and I love every minute of this job,” Horn said. In high school, she volunteered to work with the autistic preschool children at Jefferson Elementary. “These kids are amazing and they teach me new things every day. They are so imaginative,” Horn added. However, for whatever reason, when she got to college at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall she decided to switch her major to psychology in order to become a counselor. But she now knows that teaching, particularly special education students, is where she belongs. Therefore, she is going back to school to add a teaching licensure to her accreditations.

This is only a portion of the story. For the rest of the story please subscribe to the Hanska Herald online or in print.