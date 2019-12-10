Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Illuminated by the eerie light from the emergency vehicles, personnel from the State Highway Patrol and the Nicollet County Sheriff’s office look over the site of a fatal accident Saturday. At about 4:43 p.m., the Sheriffs Office responded to a single snowmobile accident at a field next to Nicollet Public School. Bryson Andrew Palmquist, 12, of New Ulm, was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional agencies that responded to the accident included the Nicollet Fire Department, Nicollet County Sheriffs Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Mayo Three Air Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol. No additional information was available as of press deadline.