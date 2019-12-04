Hanska receives a grant for the library from New Ulm Area Foundation

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, John Illikman, Executive Director of the New Ulm Area Foundation, came to Hanska to deliver a $1,300 grant to the City of Hanska for use at the Hanska Community Library.

The Foundation focuses its grant funding in the areas of the arts, education, economic development and historic preservation. New Ulm Area Foundation grants are awarded twice each year in the spring and the fall. Illikman explained that the foundation has been in existence almost 40 years and it is a set of endowment funds that were established by businessmen in New Ulm to address needs of communities in the area.

“We define the area as the boundaries of the Independent School District 88, which includes Hanska,” Illikman said. “Our job at the foundation is to manage those endowments, and the interest that comes from them each year is used to grant funds to non-profits in our area communities. We also work to raise funds to grow the endowment in order to give more donations. Hanska Library is a good organization.”

New Ulm Area Foundation grant committee reviews the applications and, “Hanska Library’s application was chosen based on their demonstration of service to the community,” Illikman said. He added that, as a foundation, they are so grateful that they have organizations such as the Hanska Library, who works really hard, that they can help.

Hanska Community Library Director Deb Anton said the library used the grant funding to buy Chromeboxes, replacing four of the library’s older computers. The benefit to Chromeboxes over regular PCs is that they are easier to maintain, they are a lot more secure for the patrons to use, plus they are less expensive than a regular PC. At some point the library wants to raise money to replace the fifth PC with a Chromebox also.

And of course, the City of Hanska and the library are grateful for the generosity of the foundation.