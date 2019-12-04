Davis is the Sugar Plum Fairy

Christmastime is upon us and, along with it, come some wonderful seasonal traditions. For many people, seeing The Nutcracker certainly fits into that category. In this area, the Mankato Ballet Company has been

presenting this classic, featuring the beautiful music of composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, for decades. This year, one of the most coveted roles in the production – the Sugar Plum Fairy – is being performed by Madelia’s own Katharine Davis. Katharine is the daughter of Dr. Viktoria and Steve Davis. Katharine has been dancing for as long as she can remember. “I believe I started taking lessons when I was two and I never stopped,” she said. Now, at age 16, Katharine is one of the most experienced dancers in the ballet company and has been part of The Nutcracker production for the past 12 years in a variety of roles.

“A lot of dancers, when they are younger, dream of being Clara or the Sugar Plum, and obviously I did as well. Then I got older and there were other parts I thought I would love to perform,” said Katharine. “And I got to dance those other parts and that was a really fun, amazing experience. I still had more I wanted to do. So, now, yes I am very excited I am getting to do this as well. Clara is the main character, but the Sugar Plum Fairy has the more technical choreography; it is a more impressive role, and you get to wear the famous tutu.”

This is not a role that Katharine specifically asked for or auditioned for either. For the more advanced dancers, Mankato Ballet Company combines the auditions to be part of their performing company with the auditions for roles in their annual productions. Those auditions take place in May and, since the instructors know the dancers so well, they have in mind who they think would be successful in certain roles. “Everyone brings their own special flair to each role,” Katharine said. “Each dancer has certain skills they are best at and that is what the teachers try to highlight each year: each dancer’s best skills. We all try to put our personal stamp on a role.”

Clearly, to attain this level of expertise in any endeavor, one must have serious dedication and work at your craft all year. For several years now, Katharine has been attending a variety of institutes that train dancers in the off-season. So, when she found out she got the role of Sugar Plum, she was actually in North Carolina at a summer dance intensive; her phone was blowing up with messages but she did not know it. “During a break, I checked my phone and found out I was Sugar Plum. I was texting my friends and my mom; I was nearly crying, it was really exciting,” she recalled.

This is a portion of the story. For the whole story please subscribe to the Madelia Times-Messenger newspaper in print, online or pick up a copy newsstands.