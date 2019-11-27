NHS students honored for diversity essays for Nicollet Lions

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Shown with Lions members Joan and Kevin Blank are the winners, from left: Kylee Sanow, third place; Brooklyn Gohr, second place; and Zereta Mallak, first place.

Nicollet’s high school students were honored last week for participating in the Lions Club WriteOff contest.

The contest is held every year, with a different theme each year. For 2019, students in grades nine through 12 were invited to write an essay on the topic of “We serve through diversity,” said Lions member Joan Blank.

Social studies teacher Regina Calvert turned the contest into an assignment for the high schoolers. Of all the essays, she sent 33 on to the Lions members, who forwarded them to two retired schoolteachers for judging.

The top three winners at the high school won cash prizes of $50, $75 and $100. In addition, the first-place essay will be sent on to compete in the Lions’ Zone contest and be eligible for another $100. If she wins there, the essay will then be entered into the District level, for a chance at another $500.

Finalists at the District level will also be invited to read their essays in February to an audience in Mankato, Blank said.

Here are the three winning essays, with some editing because of limited space.

Third place: Kylee Sanow

Whether we like it or not, everyone is different — some of course more than others. In the words of Jimmy Carter, humanity is “Different people, different beliefs, different yearnings, different hopes, different dreams.” Our individuality is also our motivation. People like Nelson Mandela andf John Lennon wouldn’t have been as successful as they are if they were exactly like somebody else or if they didn’t have as much passion as they did.

Passion stems from our very cores. Our personalities are what make us individuals and give us the devotion we need to make something of ourselves, something we’re genuinely proud to be. Since I was a little kid, I’ve always hated injustice and unwarranted superiority, consequently, I am particularly passionate about equality and activism. Diversity drives us to success.

Hate is the chainsaw to humanity’s tree. Confidence is something impossibly hard to build up, but a single act of enmity can bring it crashing to the ground. Humans are so effortlessly swayed by others’ opinions that many are willing to give up what makes them who they are just to fit in. To conform to someone else’s ideals is the same as to abandon your ticket to true success and surrender to dull normality.

The trip to this paradise of diversity is one with many roadblocks. My path is littered with self-deprecation, egotistical narcissists, parental dependence, and a good-for-nothing lack of self-discipline. Climbing over the obstacles with the ability to say “I’m still in this”; is a laborious task. However, the easiest way to climb a mountain is to do it with a team. Everything’s better when you have the right support system. If the entirety of the human race could find itself encouraging every member, every person, every hope, every dream could succeed and be made a reality.

Diversity, a concept inescapable by man, it’s also the one carrying it to succeed. While it may seem easier or more beneficial to project someone else’s personality onto your own, it just creates cracks in your foundation. The hardships that come with showing our differences off to the world are difficult to traverse alone, but by keeping humanity’s best by your side, success and happiness are well within reach.

Second place: Brooklyn Gohr

Diversity is understanding that each individual is unique, and recognizing our differences. Without diversity in our world, everybody would be the same and no single person would feel unique or special in their own way. From our character to our culture, we are unique in our way, making our world beautiful and diverse. In our world today, we are afraid to stand out and be unique. We are afraid to look different, act different, and frankly, we are afraid to be ourselves. Why fit in when you are born to stand out? We should embrace our differences and not be afraid to show them.

In my family, we have gotten close to another family in our community. They have dealt with terrible acts of racism towards them. Through the years that I have lived here, one of the girls in that family has become a sister to me. She has explained to me how some days she couldn’t get through a day of school without being asked when she is going to be deported, or having people tell her that she couldn’t do something with them due to her color. On those days, she would come over after school crying, or she would just sit there in silence because she was so hurt. She not only felt the hurt, but my family did too because that family was now part of ours. Through the years, comments to her would only get worse. How can people be so cruel?

Diversity doesn’t have to do with just the color of your skin either. I have grown up with divorced parents and at school, I would always get to hear someone’s story aboutsomething fun that whole family did together or how well their mom and dad get along. I felt left out. These people would complain about their siblings or their parents and I would always think, “Well, you’re lucky that you get to see them,” but I always knew that when I went home I had something they didn’t have. I had two families mixed into one. Like I said earlier, I had another family become a part of mine, and that made up for the fact of feeling left out with having divorced parents because I had something special in my life. I would get to try things that were common with their culture, including holidays and meals, and we shared what was special to us with them. Getting to understand the difference in our cultures was a unique experience that not everyone gets to have, but everyone needs so they can truly understand why it is important for our world to become diverse.

If everyone got to understand the difference in cultures, maybe that would lower the amount of racism to our world and =in our communities. Diversity is what will bring us together at the end of the day. It should never be the source of hatred or conflict, it should be a source of love. We may have different religions, languages, or color of skin, but we all belong to the human race. We should treat each other equally.

First place: Zereta Mallak

Diversity can be applied to almost anything. We experience it on a daily basis, if only in the smallest capacity. It can mean a variety of color, or items. It can mean having a diversity of job choices or a variety of education levels. These things are important, as it is good to have choices and be different. However, this basic, broad definition given can be refined to mean something more important. This refined definition is the diversity of people. Not only the diversity of race, as is most commonly thought of, but the diversity of gender, belief, experience, and culture.

Diversity comes in many forms such as gender, race, religion, age, culture, and socioeconomic backgrounds. It is important that this diversity exists and that we know it exists. The difference in perspectives because of diversity is what advances the world we live in. If everyone thought the same way and did things the same way, there would be nothing new or different to help solve issues. Nothing would change and nothing would become better. Everyone has a different way of approaching a problem, and this system of multiple solutions and multiple approaches is how we solve problems and grow. Experiencing diversity in our everyday lives expands our knowledge of the world and enhances our social development. It gives us perspective into other parts of the world or even change your mindset and help you understand others. New ideas inspire us; make us aware that not everyone is like us and that is okay.

It is important that we accept diversity and not judge people on their outward appearance. I have noticed the discrimination of people who are different, now and throughout all of history. I know that everyone is different; that these differences are good and that they expand our understanding, even expand the world we live in. There have been studies to prove that people work harder when they work with people who are not the same as them. We must not just tolerate diversity but accept it whole-heartedly. We do not have to agree with the different beliefs of others to accept them as a person. Diversity means understanding that each individual is unique; whether it is within a school, workplace or city; no two people are the same. Diversity is about understanding these differences and supporting and celebrating each individual’s differences. Diversity is to not only acknowledge someone’s differences but to understand and appreciate them. The ultimate goal is to eliminate discrimination of all kinds so that we can all be equal and share our perspectives to become better and grow as a people. No culture, gender, race, belief or experience is superior to another and Diversity is the acceptance and understanding of this.