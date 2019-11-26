Tina Marin honored with Golden Apple Award

At an all school assembly held Monday, Nov. 18, at Madelia Elementary School (MES) that was meant to recognize outstanding students in the school, there was an extra surprise in store.

Tina Marin, who is an English Language paraprofessional and interpreter at the school, won the KEYC TV/Bethany Lutheran College Golden Apple Award for November.

The television station contacted MES Principal Carol Wrightson the Friday before and asked if they could come on Monday morning to present the award and interview Marin. Luckily, the HAWKS ceremony for the students was already planned, so Marin’s award could be added to the agenda and she would be none the wiser. Then, Wrightson began a flurry of email correspondence with the rest of the staff and Marin’s family to let them know what was in the works.

Toward the end of the program Monday morning, Wrightson asked some sixth grade students to please come up and help her present one last award that had slipped her mind. Each of the children read part of a sentence that stated: “The KEYC News 12 and Bethany Lutheran College Golden Apple Award is awarded to …” and then the last student, Marin’s granddaughter, Alicia Ayala, finished by saying … “my grandma, Tina Marin.”

Marin was invited up in front of the audience, her whole family descended upon her from the wings – she had no idea they were there – with flowers and hugs to share this moment with her. The students and staff of the school erupted in cheers and applause; Marin was shocked and moved to tears.

“Tina was nominated by two of our staff, Sarah Wimmer and Bev Koval,” Wrightson stated.

This is only a portion of the article. Please see the Madelia-Times Messenger for the rest of the story.