BeDAZZLED in the Park was a new event in connection with the Razzle Dazzle celebration this year. On Saturday, Nov. 23, folks gathered near the stone shelter in Watona Park for a variety of activities starting a 5 p.m. There were horse drawn trolley rides, marshmallow roasting by the fire and the lighting of a nearby tree that the organizers hope to build upon each year until the park is totally lit up. To sponsor a tree please contact the Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce.