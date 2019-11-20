Basketball Season Bounced – no varsity or JV girls basketball at MHS

For the athletic director of any high school, putting together a season for each sport requires a lot of effort, coordination and collaboration. There are a lot of moving parts and many components that are needed for each game, meet or match. Madelia High School Athletic Director Paul Carpenter is now in a situation where he is finding out what it requires to do the reverse: unravel a team’s sports season.

Last week, a decision was made that there will not be a varsity or junior varsity season of girls’ basketball this winter at MHS. Carpenter has had to inform the Minnesota State High School League, the Valley Conference and Section 2 that Madelia will not have a girls’ basketball program this year. He has also had to contact each school whom Madelia was to play to let them know that they will now have a hole in their schedule. Contracts with officials that were hired for the games needed to be canceled, as well as letting the support staff who work at the games each season know that they are not needed this year.

“The fallout from this is more than a student can understand,” Carpenter said. “Even I, as long as I have been involved in high school sports, did not realize the full implications and the ripple effects that something like this would cause.”

This is not a situation that anyone who loves sports and supports kids ever wants to see happen. However, that is the point things are at right now with the girls’ basketball season at MHS. It is no secret that the Lady Hawks have struggled for wins the past several years and that the numbers of players has been dwindling, along with the team’s spirits. Madelia’s girls’ basketball team went 5-21 last season and has a record of 13-90 over the past four seasons. The volleyball team also had a very challenging season this fall without any wins. Carpenter knows that each season of sports, boys and girls, helps the other programs in the school and success in one sports helps foster success in others and, of course, helps with overall school spirit.

