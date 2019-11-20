Anton new Hanska Community Library Director

Deb Anton started as the assistant library director last spring and became the new director of the Hanska Community Library in August. The experience of being the assistant certainly helped her step into the director role.

Although she is not a Hanska native, she loves the community. It is reminiscent of the small community of Ackley, Iowa, where she was raised.

She and her husband and their blended family of children ages 13, 14, 15 and 17 live in the country on county road 20; it is a hobby farm on the lake that people refer to as the old Frederickson place.

The couple ended up in Hanska because when Anton and her now husband were dating, she lived in Waseca and he lived in Courtland. Then she moved to Mankato and the children went to school in Nicollet.

“But we wanted to get out of the city and we wanted a farm, so when we found this one we decided that this was the place to be,” Anton said. Her husband is a web developer and they now home school their children.

This job is perfect for Anton, it is part-time and her daughter is her assistant. With the wonderful volunteers she has, she does not feel alone. “I don’t feel overwhelmed or overworked and I have great support,” Anton said. Rhonda Froehling and Darlene Nelson in particular are such great resources.

This is a portion of the story. Please see the Hanska Herald for the full story and more.