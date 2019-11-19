Raiders’ six seniors led team to a successful season

Ruth Klossner

Jon Mans had quite a senior year. As quarterback, Mans threw for 1,820 yards and 22 touchdowns — and ran for 835 yards and 14 touchdowns. Playing on defense, Mans had 44 tackles, a sack, and an interception. Mans was also named Academic All-State.

“We had a great senior class that gave a lot of leadership to our season,” Nicollet’s head football coach said as he looked back at the Raider run to a section runner-up finish. “They will be missed.”

This year’s seniors were in seventh grade during Murphy’s last coaching year before he stepped back to coaching junior high. There he developed a relationship with them — and found them to be coachable, with a desire for success.

“Our junior high doesn’t always do well, but we’re more concerned about developing our kids and developing our system. We don’t worry about the wins and losses. We just want the kids to get playing time and experience.”

From junior high to seniors, the group developed well.

Murphy talked about each senior’s contribution to the 2019 season, when the Raiders finished second in Section 2 and tied for second in the 9-South West Division.

Jon Mans developed into a good quarterback to lead the team, accounting for 2,655 yards and 36 touchdowns — and also doing most of the punting and kicking.

The coaches called Logan Shay and Ben Radke their ‘Swiss Army Knives’ — as they could do anything, on both offense and defense.

Avery Northquest was a hard-nosed runner, leading the Raiders in rushing and also in tackles and sacks.

Riley Hulke was savvy and athletic, leading in receptions and interceptions — and connected with the kids.

Brodee Menk provided two solid years on defense.

Garrison Beckius came out for his senior year and gave a lot of good scout time.

Murphy wasn’t sure what to expect when the season started — with quite a few players having to learn new positions. The loss of junior Austin Gieseke to injury in the first game meant that more players had to move around.

“Over the last two years, we had been fortunate not to have many injuries — with Austin being the worst of it. He was able to come back at the end of the season. Avery and Ben also had nagging injuries and weren’t 100 percent at the end of the season.”

With that in mind, Murphy noted that the juniors played at a high level as they were asked to contribute. Nathan Duis played at a very high level from about mid-season on. Drew Grommersch came off the bench and was real steady filling in after Gieseke went down. Tucker Wills played hard-nosed football. The coaches saw good things in Grant Pugh’s play at the end of the year. Riley Mans, Shane Stevensen, Tyler Laven, and Seth Rosin saw a lot of playing time and contributed in many ways.

“Are they capable of making bigger jumps as seniors? Everyone has to put in the time, and the younger kids will have to contribute, too,” Murphy said. “There’s a lot of work to be done. … We have to find a quarterback, we have to move people around, there will be holes to fill. These kids got a taste of what it takes. I hope they plan to repeat — but it will take of lot of hard work.”

By going deep into the playoffs, the Raiders got two extra weeks of practice, a good start toward next year. Continued work in the weight room will also be needed.

“Overall, the year was a success. We did a lot of things right and finished 9-2 and were a handful of plays away from being in the state tournament. Sure, it was disappointing — but there are more important things in life.”

Murphy went into the season unsure of his coaching staff. Even at the summer team camp, he wasn’t sure who would be coaching. With James Bernau taking on A.D. duties, Murphy knew his time would be limited.

“We knew we couldn’t get Kevin Christenson back — he was enjoying Arizona, but he did call every Sunday to see how things were going. At the camp at Morris, we were talking it over. I knew it would be hard for Justin (Laven) — he wasn’t sure how much time he could give,” Murphy said. “So, I talked to Nick (Mans). He said he had some rugby things and a wedding, so would be gone one game, but I said we could work around that.”

Murphy continued, “Then I got a text from a friend in Mankato that there was this new guy at a law firm who lived in Nicollet. Kevin (Calsbeek) joined us. He had college experience and had good relations with the kids. It worked well.”

And, a few days into practice, when Murphy realized he needed more help, he asked Raider boys’ basketball coach Chris Hulke, knowing he related well to the kids.

Laven, Mans, and Hulke had all played for Murphy during their high school years. Justin and Chris were on a team that lost in the section finals — and wanted more for this year’s team.

Together, the six blended into an effective group.

“We went from not knowing what we’d do to being a nice group,” Murphy said. “Every kid needs a coach to connect to, and these guys took the pressure off me. Positive coaches are so important. The things we had happen wouldn’t have happened without wonderful people.”