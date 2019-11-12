Nicollet Public School celebrates Veterans Day

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Nicollet American Legion member Mark Calvert advises Olivia Whitmore, 10th grade; Austin Gieseke, 11th grade; and Tessa Guffey, 12th grade, on the proper way to fold an American flag.

At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the guns went silent. On Monday, the students at Nicollet Public School gathered to mark the anniversary.

The armistice that ended World War I went into effect Nov. 11, 1918, and the annual celebration that followed came to be known as Armistice Day, to honor the veterans of that war. Eventually, the name was changed to Veterans Day, as a way to honor veterans of all wars, Principal Todd Toulouse told the students at the assembly.

“As we celebrate our veterans today, I feel honored to be standing in front of so many people who are interested in honoring our veterans,” he said.

Without veterans — in every conflict from the Revolutionary War to today’s fight against terrorism — America would not exist as the Land of the Free, Toulouse said.

“All of our veterans have protected our democracy, our freedom, our way of life. Today, we honor and thank them, and tomorrow, we must continue to honor them,” he said. “They have given us the chance to live in freedom today, and an opportunity to look forward to tomorrow.”

The best way to honor the veterans is to preserve their legacy, Toulouse said.

“We must teach future generations about what it is to be an American. We must volunteer in our communities, take care of veterans and their families, vote in elections, and continue to try to make America the very best that it can be,” he said.

Toulouse also introduced the day’s speaker, Lt. Cmdr. Gary Pehling.

Pehling, Toulouse noted, is a 1967 graduate of Nicollet High School, where he served as part of the National Honor Society, as Homecoming King and as a member of various clubs.

He was in the military from September 1968 to October 1988 and earned his degree from Southern Illinois University. He qualified in submarines, deep sea diver and nuclear propulsion plant operator.

Pehling said he couldn’t really give a reason why he joined the Navy more than 50 years ago, But he knows it was the right decision.

Once he entered boot camp, he realized that the military becomes your Mom and Dad. That means you’re well taken care of.

Early on, he decided he wanted a career aboard submarines — simply because he was told he wasn’t good enough for subs. That galvanized him.

So did his first few months at sea, where he served on a World War II-era destroyer. Unlike subs, which are largely a smooth ride underwater, destroyers tossed and turned, and he kept throwing up.

“I think I fed half the ocean,” he told the students.

But he got to nuclear school and qualified for submarines, where he stayed for about 20 years. In that time, he qualified for more tasks and eventually was promoted from an enlisted man to an officer, finishing his career as a lieutenant commander.

He learned many lessons in his two decades of service. On one occasion, Pehling recalled how one of his crewmates had done his job correctly, firing a rope to another ship. Because of this, he was spared having to swim across to the other ship, carrying the line behind him.

That may have saved his life. The water was choppy, so there was a chance that if he tried to swim across, he wouldn’t make it.

He learned a lesson from that.

“I hugged that guy. But I really should have been hugging The Man Upstairs. Because there were so many times that I would have been gone, if it wasn’t for someone looking out for me,” Pehling said.