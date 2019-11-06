Changes coming for ambulance service

Beginning on Dec. 1, 2019, Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic is going to be managing the community’s ambulance service. MCHC Chief Executive Officer Jeff Mengenhausen and Madelia City Administrator Chris Fischer are both excited about this sharing of resources and want the residents of the cities and townships involved to understand what this means, as well as what it does not mean.

The city and the townships are partners in owning the equipment and the breakdown of ownership is as follows:

• City of Madelia, 51%

• City of LaSalle, 2%

• City of Hanska, 9%

• Madelia Township, 8%

• Riverdale Township, 4%

• Fieldon Township, 2%

• Linden Township, 7%

• Lake Hanska Township, 8%

• Ceresco Township, 5%

• Lincoln Township, 4%

Those entities are still going to retain all of the ambulance service’s capital assets, including the rigs.

Right now there are two ambulances, and the hospital has room to store one of them on site. Therefore, the newer rig, which is used as the emergency rig will be stored at MCHC and the transfer rig, the older one, will be stored downtown in the fire hall where it has always been located.

“A very important item for people to understand is that this will not increase people’s taxes,” Mengenhausen stated. “It actually will help the city because they will stop losing money on the service.”

It is true that the city was losing money by running the ambulance service, as well as paying for all the capital expenditures. So, through a management agreement, the hospital will take over the personnel and expenses, yet the service remains owned by the city. That way, at any time in the future, if the city is not happy with how MCHC is managing it, they are able to take it back. The cities and townships retain some control in this partnership.

“Working together is a win-win because we are providing a much better service than what is currently in place; this takes it above and beyond what we are doing now,” said Fischer.

MCHC is going to take over billing (which the city outsources right now), personnel, gas expenses and supplies; they can use their buying power to drive down some of the costs associated with the ambulance supplies. MCHC can also offer more depth in staffing; they have more people to pull from to ride in the ambulance and it will fall under their liability insurance. For years, the rescue squad has struggled to have enough people to cover calls and transfers as they are all volunteers with full-time jobs elsewhere. Nationwide, volunteerism has been on a downward trend, so our community is not the only one that struggles with this issue. The rescue squad members will still be part of the system, although now through the hospital, and MCHC will also take over paying wages.

“Our plan is to hire a full-time paramedic and look at hiring a full-time EMT,” Mengenhausen stated. “They will be stationed here at the hospital as full-time employees, adding two brand new jobs to the community.” He said that will go a long way in covering day shifts; then the volunteers can fill in the night shifts when they are able.

The current rescue squad members are on board with this new plan. “This is better for the community because the hospital has a sustainability plan that will allow for a couple of full-time staff members and gives us more resources for education,” stated current Rescue Squad Captain Becky Griebel. “This will also be better for the community as we will be part-time Advanced Life Support (ALS).”

