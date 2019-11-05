Nicollet Raiders fall in section championship, 14-28

By Ruth Klossner

You could feel the pain when the Nicollet seniors accepted the Section 2 9-Man runner-up trophy Oct. 31. FROM LEFT: Jon Mans, Brodee Menk, Ben Radke, Avery Northquest, Jon Mans, and Logan Shay. Hidden behind them is Garrison Beckius.

“It was a game of missed opportunities. Either we didn’t finish or we turned the ball over,” Nicollet head football coach Tom Murphy said of the Section 2 9-Man football championship game held Thursday, Oct. 31.

The No. 3 seeded Raiders lost to No. 1 seed Renville County West in a game played at Waconia.

Murphy commented, “We didn’t finish the opening drive, then we got back-to-back interceptions.”

Nicollet marched the opening kickoff smartly down the field, and on the drive gobbled up the yards on runs by quarterback Jon Mans and Avery Northquest and a pass to Riley Hulke — but play stalled on the Jaguars’ 4-yard line.

Then, Raider Nathan Duis picked off RCW passes on two consecutive Jaguar possessions later in the quarter, but all the Raiders could muster was six points.

“We missed the two-point conversion when we did score. That kind of took the luster off,” Murphy said. “We had the picks. It could have been a three-score game. We didn’t take advantage of our chances.”

Murphy added, “When you have two teams that are that close, you can’t give a good team those opportunities.”

Nicollet’s six-point lead held up for a full quarter, but the Renville County West Jaguars scored about five minutes before the break to carry an 8-6 lead into halftime — then scored again on their first possession of the second half for a 14-6 lead.

That score came on a 48-yard completion that just eluded Nicollet defender Riley Hulke.

Less than five minutes later, the Jaguars widened the margin to 21-6 when Raider quarterback Jon Mans was intercepted for an 85-yard pick-six.

“That was unfortunate. We had just gotten an interception of our own and looked to score,” Murphy said.

To the Raiders’ credit, they didn’t give up and responded on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that included a 30-yard catch by Shane Stevensen.

“Shane’s catch was unbelievable,” Murphy said.

Renville County West recovered the ensuing on-side kick attempt and put together another scoring drive to widen the margin.

“If two or three things had happened here or there, the result could have been different,” Murphy said. “It seemed like we were taking two steps forward and two-and-a-half steps back. They withstood our punches, or we didn’t land enough to make it hurt.”

The game was played at the beautiful new turf field in Waconia. Lighting on the field was excellent, but — with a wide track separating the field from the stands — it was hard to see into the bleachers. Murphy did note that he was amazed at the mass of people he saw in the Raider stands.

“I was shocked at how many people were there. The crowd was awesome for a cold Halloween weeknight. It was a phenomenal following and very appreciated. I know our players loved it — we had more people there than Renville County West.”

The Raiders finish the season 9-2 and have a lot to be proud of.