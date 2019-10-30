Pergola dedicated at Nicollet in honor of fallen classmate

Ruth Klossner

Members of Heather’s class — the Class of 2020 — touched the horseshoe angel in the pergola.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, was an emotional afternoon at Nicollet High School. The school dedicated its new pergola, built by shop students, in memory of Heather Giefer, a member of the Class of 2020.

Because a a fierce wind was blowing that day, opening comments were held in the Community Room, then the group moved outside.

Superintendent Dennis Morrow opened the program, noting that it was unusual for him to do so, not having known Heather. He said, however, that he has heard so much about her in his time at the school.

Morrow then called on two people to speak about Heather.

Community member Amy Wills spoke first.

A beautiful soul brings us here today — one that continues to have an impact on so many of us.

Heather has left an imprint on everyone who came to know her whether if be as a student, a classmate, a teammate, a club member or a friend.

The pergola that we are dedicating today shows the impact that Heather has.

From ideas — to the planning, to the construction and fine details — it all came to light from those that Heather continues to leave her impression on.

Those who were touched by Heather and are blessed to have the opportunity to know this amazing young lady will forever remember her contagious smile, bright eyes, genuine kindness and her love for family, friends, and animals.

So, as Heather’s light continues to shine, we dedicate this pergola, not as a sign of loss, but of hope, healing, and strength.

We look to this as a place to reflect, find peace, pray, and connect. A place to remember the light that still shines.

Heather Marie Giefer, you will forever be in our hearts, on our minds, and never forgotten.

She was followed by teacher and coach Judy Radke — who had Morrow finish reading her notes when it became difficult for her to continue.

Now that Heather has been gone almost two years, we take another moment to remember her and her smile and energy. As we have mentioned these last few weeks, we do wish she was here with us on earth, but we also know we have a wonderful guardian angel watching over us.

Tim and Lorie, I can only imagine what you have gone through during this time. My hope is that you see the light that Heather brought into my life and this loving group of seniors. I see a little bit of Heather in every kind word and every humble gesture that these kids have done throughout their lives.

In the public eye, these boys and girls repeatedly show a little bit of Heather in what they do. Whether it be thanking the officials — even when they didn’t agree with them or the game didn’t go their way — or helping up an opponent on the field.

This class truly emulates all that Heather represented. She was a competitor, too, whether playing volleyball or riding Teddy or studying for a test. She wanted to win, but did so with class and respect for all.

May we continue to live our full lives, remembering Heather, and being our best every day.

Thank you Charlie, Mr. Kearney, the 4-H club and others who put in countless hours to make this a reality. This is a beautiful structure that can help all of us remember Heather and appreciate that she is watching out for us.

There were also a few light-hearted moments. Student Valerie Weber told the group about one time when Heather came over to visit her and her sister.

The three of them sat down to eat macaroni and cheese, but didn’t want to get up to get forks. When their mother jokingly suggested they use salad tongs, they proceeded to do just that, and did the best they could eating the rest of the meal with salad tongs, Weber said.

Heather’s parents, Tim and Lorie, and her grandmother Donna Giefer thanked the group for remembering Heather in so many ways at the school — Playing for a Cure and Senior Night at volleyball, the pergola, and more.

With the comments concluded, the group moved outdoors. The Class of 2020 first gathered in the pergola, then others joined them. Heather’s family also paused for a photo.

NHS student Charlie Grubb, assisted by Owen Warmington, did the metal work — using horseshoes to spell out Heather’s name on the pillars on the front. An angel on the top of the pergola was also made from horseshoes.

Costs of the structure were covered by the Nicollet 4-H Club and the Nicollet FFA. Industrial arts teacher Pat Kearney designed it, with students volunteering to build it, with assistance from Amy Wills’ dad, Leo Voss.

Lee Zion contributed to this report.