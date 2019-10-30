Ivan the Invincible

Two-year-old Ivan Henry is quite the Superhero. Not much, even an accident where he was critically injured, keeps this smiling boy down for long. Of course, every hero needs a sidekick. And Ivan has many, also known as the Friends of Ivan, and they held a Benefit Meal and Silent Auction on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Madelia Golf Course. All proceeds will go directly to Ivan’s family to help with medical bills incurred after Ivan, who is the son of Josh Henry and Aryn Gustafson, was injured in a lawnmower accident on Labor Day.