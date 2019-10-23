Bertrand finds terrain races to be challenging and fun

Recently, Chelsey Bertrand participated in her very first 5K terrain race. These kinds of races are based around a 5K structure. Competitors can generally expect about three miles of mud, walls, ropes, monkey bars and more than 15 other examples of whatever the creators of the race are able to fit into the unique terrain of each venue they work with.

The day Bertrand ran, it was a cold, rainy Saturday morning; her heat was at 11 a.m., there were six of them in their group. “There was so much mud and muck. It was almost impossible to make it down the hills and through the obstacles without falling. By the end of the race we were so caked in mud,” she stated. “The last leg of the race was a steep hill, you had to run down it and then army crawl through two inches of mud into a pond and swim to the finish line. It was a whole lot of fun!”

Her best friend signed her up for this race and Bertrand was game because she believes it’s always exciting to try something new. “Getting dirty and challenging yourself to new things is fun,” she stated. “Plus I got a free T-shirt and a medal. I will absolutely do more races like this!”

Bertrand grew up in Sleepy Eye and now works at Alliance Bank and lives outside of Hanska with her fiancé.