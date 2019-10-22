Damaged section of Lafayette Avenue won’t be fixed this year

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Chances are this section of pavement along Lafayette Avenue will remain torn up a little while longer.

It’s looking less likely that the pavement at Eighth Street and Lafayette Avenue will be resurfaced this year.

Maintenance Supervisor Allan Fox addressed the Lafayette City Council at its Oct. 14 meeting. He said he didn’t want the road to sit in gravel over the winter months.

“It’s just going to get torn up. It’s a heavily traveled street. It’ll be crap in the spring,” he said.

Leaving gravel over the winter will also cost more, because once the work resumes in the spring, the city will have to spend more money just to get the road back into shape to be repaved, Fox said.

Fox has already told the construction company that if the crews can’t complete the job by the end of October, then the work will be postponed until the spring.

It will take three weeks of good weather to get the work done. In theory, the work could be done in a week — but only if the company pulls its resources off all its other jobs to get the work done, Fox said.

In addition, the company’s asphalt plant closes in mid-November.

Water treatment

Also at the meeting, Fox told council members that the water treatment plant is working properly.

“The filter system has been running fairly well. I think we’ve got almost everything worked out of it. It’s running fine. The ammonia is pretty much completely gone. Iron is fully removed,” he said.

Manganese will take longer since it’s a tough mineral to get out. Right now, the city is about halfway there, Fox said.

The only chemicals that are added to the process are fluoride and chlorine, which are mandated by the health department.

“So far, so good,” Fox said.

Parks and rec

Fox also got an estimate on the price of seeding a new lawn for the park between Dave’s Place and the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger. The first estimate was $8,150, and the second was $10,885. The price difference is between drill-pack seeding and hydroseeding.

Fox said hydroseeding is better, because it includes mulch to keep the seed in place, and there is less runoff.

The cost also includes the cost of digging out all the rock in the soil.

That project probably won’t start until next year. City Clerk Sandy Burger said the city had previously looked at taking $10,000 out of its revolving loan money in the 2020 budget to cover the cost.

Also, the bandshell will be covered with a tarp before the winter weather starts, Fox said.

RS Fiber

Mayor Tom Sandberg said he attended a meeting with RS Fiber. Some additional costs could come up that participating cities would have to pay to RS Fiber, but there is a chance that the company may soon get to the point where it can pay the money back, he said.

RS Fiber is adding households more quickly, which means the company could become financially solvent more quickly. At the same time, RS Fiber has to submit a financial report, which costs about $8,000 to $9,000. That cost would be spread among the various cities participating in the contract with RS Fiber.

“It’s just going to continue every year until they get solvent,” Sandberg said.

TV at the community center

Burger said a television and basic cable hookup could be set up at the community center. There could be various uses for this — for example, people could rent the community center for a football party.

Or, during the pie socials, the civic group running the event can hook up a laptop to the TV and put on a slideshow of what they do, she said.

“I think it would be an asset to our community center,” Burger said.

The total cost of installation would be about $600. The project got the go-ahead at the meeting.

Blighted properties

Burger said several Lafayette properties that were blighted have seen some improvements. But one property still has four cars on it that do not have registration tags.

Burger said she might take action on that property. Actions can include mandating the property owner fix the property, or city crews will do the work, then bill the landowner.

Upcoming

The next city council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 — a day later than the usual meeting on the second Monday of the month so as not to interfere with Veterans Day.

The city will hold its final budget workshop on the first Monday in December.