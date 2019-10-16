Hanska High School All Class Reunion

A while ago, several ladies talked about a possible all school reunion for Hanska High School, so they sent out “feeler” letters to see if there was enough interest. There was! Approximately 160 people came together at the Hanska Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 21.

There was some question as to when the last reunion was held – it was September of 2015.

The main steering committee included: Kristine Paulson, Annette Larson, Sonja Smesmo and Suzanne Stoesz. They were assisted in writing letters by others as well. Randy Paulson graciously donated $500 as seed money toward expenses. Randy is the son of Kristine and Warren Paulson, and he graduated after Hanska High School closed. Many thanks to Randy.

There was much visiting and laughter as well as a few tears among the attendees. A delicious lunch was served by Gutes Essen Deli & Catering.

Following the lunch there was time for visiting, picture taking or, if preferred, karaoke on the upper level of the community center.

The largest class that graduated from HHS between 1934 and 1968 was the class of 1941 with 25 graduates. They are all deceased now.

The smallest class to graduate was an all girl class of five in 1959. They were all present at the reunion this year. They are: Dorothy (Turbes) Weller, Sigrid (Moeschl) Welby, Annette (Pizel) Larson, Shirley (Ahlness) Anderson and Rebecca (Blomquist) Johnson.

The only all boy class throughout the years was made up of eight boys in 1961. Only three of them were present at the reunion, and two are deceased. Present were: Danny Dahl, Jim Lilleodden and Larry Bakken.

The graduates who traveled the farthest were: Arden Joramo (‘52) and Marjorie Joramo (‘58) from San Diego, California. The person who traveled the farthest to attend the reunion, but graduating from New Ulm after the consolidation, was Jackie Larson from Alaska. Their 50th class reunion was in New Ulm that afternoon.

When I was asked to take a few pictures and write an article for the Hanska Herald, I went to the Hanska Community Library to review yearbooks for some history on Hanska High School.

A two-level schoolhouse of wooden construction was built and opened for the 1902-03 school year. In July of 1913, this building was struck by lightning and burned down. The school board rented the Union Hall, present day community center, until September of 1914 when the new brick school was ready. The 20 seniors who graduated in 1934 became the first class to attend all four years and graduate here.

