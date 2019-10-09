Sorensons are New True Value owners

What handyman kind of guy hasn’t secretly harbored a dream of owning his own hardware store? For Steve Sorenson it was something he always thought sounded like fun and, last spring, it became a reality when he and his wife, Monica, bought Simpson’s True Value hardware store and made it Sorenson True Value.

It came in handy right away. The Sorensons were making beef jerky on a Sunday right after they bought the store and their beef jerky press broke. “I came into the store and we had one,” said Steve. “It was great; I can keep my wife happy on the weekends if we have things that break down. While I was here I picked up a second dehydrator; there are situations like that where it is really handy to own the store.”

Then, their daughter needed lawn chairs for her new place – bingo – they had some for her and she could even choose the color she wanted.

This deal did not happen overnight however. Steve initially talked to the store’s longtime owner, Todd Simpson, about five years ago. Steve told Todd that if he was ever thinking of retiring or selling the store then Steve would be interested in having a conversation. So, when Todd was ready to move on to a new chapter in his life, Steve was ready to make a deal.

It was not a decision made lightly on Todd’s part however, as the hardware store had been in the Simpson family for nearly 50 years. Todd’s father, Dick Simpson, bought the business when it was a Coast-to-Coast store in 1971 and ran it until Todd bought him out in 1999, and it was his life for another 20 years. Of course, the Simpson Family wanted the hardware store to perpetuate, but they wanted it to go to someone who cared for it as much as they did. Steve and Monica are definitely those people.

“I got my first shotgun here when I was 12 or 13; a 20 gauge. That is one of my first memories of True Value. I remember buying it from Dick Simpson,” Steve said. “I have pride in Madelia, my hometown. I was born and raised here.”

Steve’s full-time job is as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer for the Krahmer organization, and he serves on the board of Profinium Bank. He is also the chairman of the District 837 School Board.

“I got on the school board in 2002 because I was passionate about making sure our schools were successful,” Steve said. In his free time, Steve farms and owns rental properties. Actually, the fact that there are three one-bedroom apartments upstairs in the hardware building was part of the appeal.

“It is beautiful up there and there is opportunity with that as well,” Steve said. He knows that Madelia is experiencing a housing shortage right now.

“Between work on the farm and rental properties, I was in the hardware store often,” Steve said. “I thought, if this community ever lost the hardware store and that convenience of having it in town, it would be tough if people had to run to Mankato every time they needed something even basic. It would be frustrating. We are fortunate that we have a grocery store, the lumber yard, good restaurants and so many other businesses in this community that make it a very nice place to live; we don’t have to run somewhere else every time we need something. We don’t have to leave town for very much.”

