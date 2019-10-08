Benefit helps girl with leukemia

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

People gathered for a breakfast to raise money for Autumn Achey.

More than 150 people came out Saturday to celebrate a life and help out a family. But the guest of honor couldn’t be there.

Autumn Achey, 4 years old, is suffering from leukemia. She is resting at home and preparing for her next round of chemotherapy.

Swan Lake Church held its harvest breakfast to help raise money for her treatment. Each year, the men of the congregation put on the breakfast, and each year, they choose a beneficiary for the money that gets raised, said Heidi Hagstrom, pastor at the church.

Achey was the obvious choice for this year. A lot of people in the church know her.

“We pray for her every week,” Hagstrom said.

Darwin Gieseke, one of the event organizers, said Achey is the granddaughter of a couple who live in the area — Wayne and Marcy Fluegge.

Achey was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. Her next round of chemo will be the last round for a while, he said.

Gieseke said the harvest breakfast started in 1998. That year, a tornado destroyed St. Peter, so the men of the church put on a breakfast benefit, with the money going to St. Peter.

Every year since then, the money goes to a person facing a medical emergency or some other crisis. A typical event raises between $2,500 and $3,000, he said.

In the beginning, the event was called the hunting and harvest breakfast, held at the start of duck hunting season. But since hunting dates change, organizers decided to hold the event on the first Saturday in October and call it the harvest breakfast, Gieseke said.

Gieseke said all the food was donated. That meant there were no expenses, and every penny raised at the Saturday breakfast went straight to Autumn’s family.

Gieseke thanked the community for coming out, and also thanked the people who donated the food. Compart provided the ham. Gerhard Mauss provided the eggs. Tory and Andy Nelson provided the applesauce. AMPI provided the butter. Hy-Vee provided a gift card. Other contributors were United Prairie Bank, UFC and Ted Bergstrom.