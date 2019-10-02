Living Meadows names activity room for Dr. James Eiselt to recognize 48 years of dedication

When Dr. James Eiselt, D.O., walked into Living Meadows at Luther – Madelia recently, a nurse saw him and looked relieved. She told him that one of the residents was refusing to eat and was just not herself. Eiselt immediately said he would go see her; he knew her well, had delivered all of her children. He said he would be happy to visit with her and see if he could help in any way.

Considering that Eiselt has been the medical director at Living Meadows care community for nearly half a century, that scenario is not at all unusual. However, since Eiselt actually retired from the position in July, it might be surprising that he was still extremely concerned. However, anyone who knows Eiselt as a person or a physician would expect nothing less from him, active medical director or not. He is just that kind of man.

The level of care and deep connection with people that Eiselt embodies is one of many reasons that Living Meadows wants to honor him. “We are renaming the activity center and calling it the Dr. James Eiselt Activity Center to honor him for all the years of service to our organization and his commitment and dedication in taking care of all our residents for 48 years,” said Julie Morgan, Director of Marketing at Living Meadows at Luther – Madelia. “Through those years he has been so dedicated to making sure he is watching out for and caring for our residents and helping the care community in any way he can.”

Back in 1971, Eiselt and his wife, Katy, moved to Madelia with their three children, and Eiselt began caring for patients at Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic as well as the nursing home. Since then, the couple added four more children to their family and have been very active in the community and surrounding areas. They have cared for many people here as well as other parts of the world.

Eiselt was born in South Dakota; his father was a doctor and the family moved to Northwest Iowa when Jim was 12. As a young man, Eiselt was called to the priesthood and graduated from the seminary in 1963. However, during a six-day silent retreat before being ordained, “God hit me with a bolt of lightning and said you need to get out of here, you don’t have a vocation,” recalled Eiselt. That was when he decided to go back to school to become a doctor which, if he was honest with himself, was always what he really wanted to do. He had to wait until the next semester to begin attending Mankato State University and he needed a job. So, Eiselt went to work as an orderly at Immanuel St. Joseph Hospital in Mankato, earning a buck an hour and that is where he met Katy, who was a nurse there.

As for how they ended up in Madelia, both Jim and Katy wanted to live in Minnesota. Madelia had a new high school, a nice Catholic church with a school, it was close to Mankato and fairly close each of their families, plus the hospital here was very nice. Dr. William Halverson, M.D., was working alone in what was a very busy practice. “Dr. Halverson was about dead from overworking, so it was a good opportunity,” said Eiselt. “I was ready to go to work.”

It was an unusual partnership at the time because Eiselt was a D.O. (doctor of osteopathic medicine) and Halverson was an M.D. (doctor of medicine). They were the first M.D./D.O. partnership in the state of Minnesota, and that was at a time when the two types of practices did not really see eye to eye; but in this case it worked well for them both.

Eiselt said he chose to become an osteopathic physician because it allowed him to approach healing from a more holistic aspect.

Eiselt loved his life as a doctor and his career. “We could still do everything then. We were real doctors, we did OB and surgery, and everything in between. We did not refer everything to specialists. We performed surgery of some kind nearly every day,” Eiselt recalled.

