Lafayette residents march in quest to defeat diabetes

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Some of the members of “Team Dubs” are, Emereson Edwards, 5 Katie Scheurer, April Trebelhorn, Amy Edwards and Rachel Pichelmann, pushing Louise and Frances.

It was a day of joy and gathering in friendship, of children and puppydogs. But the day was also a solemn reminder of the ones who could not be there.

Lafayette residents were among a crowd of about 160 people who came out to show their support in fighting diabetes.

The fifth annual Diabetes Walk was held Saturday morning in New Ulm, at the fairgrounds. The event, which has grown from year to year, was organized by several Lions clubs, including the Lafayette Area Lions Club, said Lafayette member Bob Wise.

Wise said that it was his son, Mike, who had started the New Ulm walk. Previously, the Wise family had always participated in a similar walk in Mankato.

“So he went to the New Ulm Lions Club and worked with them to get it started, and they worked with us, the Lafayette club, to join in and do it together,” he said.

Most of the money raised from the walk goes to the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation, which then donates the money to the University of Minnesota for diabetes research, Wise said.

New this year is a donation to Camp Sweet Life, a summer camp designed especially for children with Type I diabetes. The Lions will pay for a scholarship for one child to attend for free, he said.

“They go up there for a whole week. They have all kinds of activities for them, but then they have medical people and stuff up there, so they can handle that big group of diabetic kids up there,” Wise said.

Wise said that the Diabetes Walk is a family-friendly event. The route around the Brown County Fairgrounds is about a mile, but people can go around as few or as many times as they like, he said.

“We encourage people to bring their kids, with their strollers, and their dogs, and everything along,” Wise said.

Usually, the walk attracts only a small number of people from Lafayette, but this year, the ranks were greatly swelled — by the most tragic of circumstances. In May of this year, Whitney LeGare, 25, died of complications from Type I diabetes. (NOTE: Whitney was profiled in the Sept. 19 issue.)

In her memory, dozens of family members joined the walk as part of “Team Dubs” — the name coming from Whitney’s nickname.

Mark LeGare, the president of the Lafayette Area Lions and the father of Whitney, said she lived with Type I diabetes for about 10 years after she was diagnosed. Family and friends were there to support the work that the foundation does.

LeGare noted that the diabetes walk is life-changing work — and not just for the people who have diabetes. It changes the people who join in.

“The pride you can take for your role will last a lifetime,” he said.

He added that he was glad for all the people who volunteered with setup and who came out to walk.

“We’re just thankful,” added his wife, Patti.