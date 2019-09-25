Photos, uniforms and other memorabilia tell the story of playing ball in Madelia

The Watonwan County Historical Center of course has fascinating permanent displays, but recently added a rotating temporary display where they pick a theme and decorate around it. The one currently front and center features local baseball and softball teams and their history. It allows the museum, located in Madelia, to not only bring some of their own collection out of storage, but they invited the community to add some of their prized pieces to the display as well.

Pam Sandbo, the director of Watonwan County Historical Center, is really proud of the latest temporary display at the museum, although what they ended up with was not what they originally intended. However, that is part of the fun of seeing it come together; it can take on a life of its own.

Board member Bruce Schultz – a ballplayer himself – is the one who really was the force behind this display and getting the word out that they were looking for some local baseball and softball history. Sandbo’s husband, along with Ken Lewis, who is another board member, also got on board and were instrumental in encouraging people to either donate or lend items to the museum for this display.

“We got so many uniforms; we are really pleased. It was so fun to see everybody’s interest in bringing things down here and the pride they have for these teams.” Sandbo said. “The idea now is to cheer on those Twins and get them into the playoffs, then into the World Series. The way the games go, it is up and down. One game they do amazing and another game, not so amazing. If we can get everyone back, and healthy at the same time, that would really help. Somewhere in the building we are supposed to have Homer Hankies, but they are not where we thought they were, so we are still going to keep looking.”

Phil McCabe came down to the museum and talked about what he recalls about the history of baseball and softball in the county and his days of playing for Madelia. McCabe played ball for so many years he cannot even recall the actual number. “Good thing it was fun, because I am sure we never wanted to add up how much playing was costing us,” McCabe said with a laugh. They played on Wednesdays and Sundays, and home games needed to end before dark because Madelia’s baseball field did not have lights – and still doesn’t.

The teams looked different from year to year and guys from Garden City, St. James, Hanska and other communities all played for Madelia at times for a variety of reasons. “There was a lot of flux with the league over the years. They changed the radius; at one time it was 20 miles and they measured from home plate in the park. That is what the league rule was; then they reduced it to 15 miles,” McCabe said. He thinks they reduced the distance so Madelia could not get players from Mankato. If you were the right distance from two teams and both teams wanted you, you could choose. You had to have the other team “release” you.

McCabe’s brothers – Tom, Phil, Dave, Gary and Matt – also played. When Madelia played Stark one year, the Stark team roster had all Helgets on the roster except for Myron Siedl, and Madelia had all McCabes on the roster except for Nick Kunz.

“When I played, you could not draft players until you went to state, and it was only pitchers and catchers. I got drafted by Stark one year, and I ended up going to the state tournament with them,” McCabe said. “I got to pitch one inning. Like Tom told me, I had a perfect ERA; I never gave up any runs. I can’t remember how bad we got beat that game.

“It is really interesting the different people you meet and their background. Like Jeff’s dad,” McCabe said with a laugh. Lots of people in the baseball world know Bob Van Hee (Madelia Times-Messenger co-owner Jeff Van Hee’s father) from his playing and coaching/managing days.

Just because it was town team ball games did not mean that you were playing against weekend warrior type of guys with a “dad body” who sat behind a desk the rest of the week. There were some really excellent players and very competitive guys playing with these teams.

