Two groups from Brown County awarded $14,000 in Arts grants

The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council is pleased to announce that grants of $163,500 from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund have been awarded to 25 arts organizations, community groups and schools in the region.

In Region Nine, these grant funds were awarded to organizations to increase their artistic offerings and to provide a variety of activities including: arts and music festivals, instrumental and vocal music concerts, theater performances, school projects, visual art exhibitions, art classes, public art, etc. “Arts and Cultural Heritage Grants were awarded to each of these 25 non-profit organizations, ranging from $4,000 to $7,000, for a total of $163,500,” noted Brenda Byron, PLRAC Executive Director.

Two Brown County organizations received arts grants totaling $14,000.

Summit Avenue Music Series received $7,000. Funds will be used for concert fees when Martin Luther College hosts the Summit Avenue Music Series, consisting of three high quality chamber music concerts:

• Tangos Et Cetera on Sept. 15, 2019;

• The French Connection on Jan. 19, 2020; and

• Cello Treasures on April 5, 2020.

State Street Theater Company received $7,000 and will sponsor a series of theater performances, including “Deer Camp,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Over the River and through the Woods”; and continue their cable access show entitled “Something Artsy” during their 2019-20 season. Funds will be used for royalties, artist fees, set construction, costume rental and staff salary.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to The Hanska Herald. The Herald is available in a print version or an online version.

www.hanskaherald.com.