Rural Economy Tour brings Senator Tina Smith to Madelia

We who live in small town, rural America know the value of life here – away from the hustle and bustle of bigger cities – and appreciate the quality of life it can offer us. United States Senator Tina Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, wants to better understand the rewards and challenges of living in a rural area. Therefore, as part of her Rural Economy Tour she is visiting many smaller communities in the state, asking those who live there to educate her on what life is like in their town and how she can support that at the federal level.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Smith began her morning in Winnebago because she wanted to talk to community members and leaders about the impact of the closure of the ethanol plant there. After that, Smith headed to Worthington, where she enjoyed the community’s King Turkey Days celebration. The final stop for Smith was Madelia, where she spent a couple of hours touring downtown, meeting people, asking questions, listening and learning about what makes Madelia special.

Brent Christensen from Christensen Communications Company and Karla Angus, Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, were Smith’s hosts for the afternoon and brought the senator through Madelia’s downtown. They filled her in on the town’s history, talked about the many thriving businesses in Madelia’s downtown – as well as throughout the community – and explained what is being done here to expand broadband high-speed internet access and to bring people and businesses to town.

Smith met with Krystal Hernandez and toured her two businesses: F!esta Market and La Plaza F!esta. The group stopped by Hope & Faith Floral & Gifts, and Smith spoke with owner Ryan Visher about his downtown store as well as his online business. Smith toured Christensen Communications Company and learned about the efforts to get broadband to everyone, not just in Madelia, but all the surrounding communities and to those who live in the outlying areas. Then, Smith spent some time at the Madelia Theater, learning about the fascinating history of the theater. Smith loved that people here have an historic theater where they can watch a first rate movie at a more-than-affordable price. The tour ended at the Chamber of Commerce office, where the group sat down and talked about the day, Smith’s mission and Madelia.

“I have been wanting to come to Madelia for a long time, so to have it happen today was great,” Smith said.

As for why she is interested in rural America, Smith said that people who live in larger cities might think of small towns as places that have deficits, that they don’t have the same quality of life as those in urban areas. Smith does not believe that. “When you come to communities like Madelia, you can see what the assets are and I am really interested in that,” she said. “I want to support small towns and rural areas in the Senate.”

That was her impetus for spearheading the Rural Economy Tour. Earlier this summer, Smith asked Mike Rounds, a Republican Senator from South Dakota, and if he wanted to join with her in establishing a Senate group to work on rural economic vitality. Rounds thought it was a great idea, and Smith believes that other Senators in Washington will also join in this bipartisan effort to better understand and support rural America’s constituents and their way of life.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.