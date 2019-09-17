‘I would have done anything to ensure my boy’s safety’

Family vows to pass a law to stop similar deaths

By Lee Zion

The parents of a teen who died tragically last month want to make sure no one should face his fate ever again.

Michele and David Gran spoke at the Nicollet County Farm Bureau annual meeting Saturday in memory of their son, Landon D. Gran, 18. The meeting was the one-month anniversary of his death in a grain bin Aug. 14.

But this wasn’t just about the son they lost. Speaking through tears, Michele asked the Farm Bureau to help her create “Landon’s Law,” which would save lives and save other farm families from having to face the grief they’re going through.

“I believe his death could have been prevented with more safety measures in place for farmers and their employees,” she said.

Landon, was working at a neighbor’s farm, cleaning out a grain bin with a sweep auger.

“The owner said he was away for only a few minutes. In those few minutes, our son’s life was taken,” Michele said.

Michele told the group that sometimes, people skip crucial steps, like putting on a safety harness. She felt more people would make sure to do these steps and ensure their safety, if the tasks were easier.

Landon’s Law, as she called it, would mandate several important changes to grain bins. These include larger openings in baskets that cover sweep augers. This would help prevent hands, feet and clothing from being trapped in the auger, she said.

Another change would be wearable protection that functions like a medical alert bracelet or an Apple watch and could shut off power to the equipment. Michele said it should be easy to design something that could be charged overnight and worn through the day.

“My brother is an engineer down in Dallas. He was home for the funeral. And he said this is something that should be so easily made,” she said.

Another requirement would be a rope ladder that would be at an accessible height, but out of the way of the sweeps. That way, anyone who fell in the grain would be better able to pull himself out.

A fourth change would be guards that wouldn’t inhibit the rotation but would make it less likely that sleeves get caught.

Finally, Landon’s Law would request that state and federal money be made available to farmers so they can install these features. Insurance companies could also get involved with lower rates for farms that comply, and higher rates for others until they comply, Michele said.

“Which of you would not do whatever is necessary and available to protect your family?” she asked. “I would have done anything to ensure my boy’s safety.”

She said that now that her son is gone, Landon’s Law has become her life’s mission — so other families can save their sons.

“My son’s death cannot be in vain. He would have changed the world. Now it’s my turn to do it for him,” she said to applause.

Dennis Schmidt, president of the Nicollet County Farm Bureau, said the bureau would draft a resolution calling on the five changes Michelle Gran mentioned in her speech. He added that the resolution is a good starting point, and since State Sen. Nick Frentz in attendance at the Saturday meeting, it shouldn’t be too difficult to introduce a measure into the legislature.

Frentz agreed to take it on.

“We’re going to introduce this legislation; we’re going to show this to everybody,” he said.

He added that the state farm bureau has a lot of clout in the legislature. So if the bureaus want the law to pass, it will happen.

Frentz compared Landon’s Law to a similar situation with a bill two year ago to prevent tractor rollovers. Farmers testified about the need for such a bill, and it passed. He asked the Grans if they would be willing to testify.

“I’m in it for the long haul,” Michele answered.

