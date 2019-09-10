Nicollet residents have a drive because they have the drive

Karen Fluegge • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Committed to helping others. Willing to volunteer hours of time. These are just a couple of ways to describe the Nicollet Fund Drive board members.

Tricia Holcomb, Sharon Steffen, Cyndi Zins and Jan Renne are the current board members. They have dedicated many years working on the Fund Drive to help the Nicollet community and various charities. But it isn’t something they can be successful at without the help of others..

“The Nicollet Fund Drive has been in existence since February 1982, when it was organized under the leadership of committee members Carol Martens, Betty Schmidt and Donna Zins. They worked with the city council, Charities Review Council and city residents and businesses seeking approval for one annual charity drive,” Holcomb said.

Twelve charities were selected for the first fund drive.

“They divided the town into block areas, and a listing of all residents and businesses for each block area was compiled. Nineteen residents volunteered to be block workers, contacting each residence and business in their block worker area the first part of September. The goal of $3,000 for that first year was not met, but $2,459.50 was shared among the charities,” she said.

The Nicollet Fund Drive has continued to be held each September, with the block areas expanding as the city grew. However, this year the annual Fund Drive will be reaching out via mail instead of going door to door. With this change, the members have also elected to expand by mailing to all the 56074 zip code, which doubles the number of households being reached from about 400 plus to more than 800 homes.

The mailing is scheduled to go out mid-September. Everyone will have the option of mailing the donation in the envelope provided or dropping it off at the lobby or in the night deposit of ProGrowth Bank in Nicollet, Renne said.

“I have talked with another neighboring city who has switched to mailing instead of going door to door and have found that they were able to maintain their donation levels through the switch to mailing. We are hoping that will be the same for us,” Renne said. “We feel very fortunate that ProGrowth Bank has offered to sponsor us by assisting with the mailing costs this year.”

The designation form that will be in the mailing lists the following charities: American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, Habitat for Humanity – Nicollet Project, Association for Alzheimers’s and Related Diseases, Nicollet Backpack Program, Mayo System Hospice Program, True Transit (formerly VINE Door2Door), and the Greater Nicollet Area Community Foundation.

Contributions may be designated to specific charities on the list or you may add a charity of your choice if not on the list. Each year the selection of the listed charities is based on local outreach to residents of Nicollet and on health conditions that have affected our Nicollet residents.

All money is donated to the most local branch of the charities or organizations. If you do not select any charities on the list, your donation will be split based on percentages donated by the community.

The Nicollet Fund Drive has collected $8,200 in 2017 and $8,312 in 2018. The members hope to exceed those amounts by expanding their outreach with the expanded mailing to everyone with a 56074 zipcode.

The board members are looking for volunteers to assist them in preparing the mailings next year. Contact any of the board members if you are interested in volunteering your time for this cause: Jan Renee 232-3620, Tricia Holcomb 232-3794, Sharon Steffen 232-3887 or Cyndi Zins 232-3930.

All of the board members want to say a special thank you to the many volunteers and business sponsors throughout the years — too numerous to be listed individually, but everyone’s contributions to this effort have been greatly appreciated.