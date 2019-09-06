Local couple enjoy marathons and exploring together on wheels

Rose and Nick Hoxmeier have a fun and fast paced hobby that not many people they know in the area participate in: rollerblading. Nick was the one who introduced Rose to it and taught her the particulars of the sport.

Rose actually began running in her 20s to help her lose weight and get in shape. She read that people who exercise regularly look better, feel better and live longer while looking younger. That sounded good to her! The running turned into a passion and she realized it was an excellent way to explore communities as she looked for different places to run. “I wanted the adventure of being out there on foot, exploring towns. And, you get further, faster running, so it became something I loved doing,” Rose said.

So, when the couple met and started dating, rollerblading was a natural fit for something Rose and Nick could do together. Nick attended undergraduate school at University of Minnesota, Duluth and competed in the Northshore Inline Marathon in Duluth each September. When the couple married in 2007, the inline marathon was one of the first things they did together as a couple; it was Nick’s third race and Rose’s first.

“It was extremely challenging for me the first time. I was not very familiar with rollerblading; I probably did not have any business being in the race. I was not well trained, I had bought new rollerblades for the race – which you are never supposed to do – but my other ones were not good quality,” Rose explained. “Plus, the conditions for that race that year were the worst they have been since we have been in it.”

It was 26 degrees in Duluth the morning of the race the third week in September that first year they participated as a couple. There was also a 30 mph headwind that they skated into the entire 26.2 miles.

“The wind was so intense that going uphill you thought the resistance was because you were going uphill, but it was almost worse going downhill; we found that going uphill you were actually being shielded from the brunt of the wind,” Rose shared. “I remember seeing some of the elite skaters laying in the ditch on the side of the road; they could not keep going. It was awful. I almost did not finish. Nick actually had to get behind me and push me up the last hill. Honesty, I was very slow the whole race; I guess slow but steady was what got me through, but it was very challenging.”

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.