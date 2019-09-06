Furth-Meile and Hanska State Agency working as one

Hanska State Agency and Franz Helling are now part of Furth-Meile Insurance, Inc. out of New Ulm. The deal was finalized on June 1 and, if you walk into the insurance agency located in Alliance Bank of Hanska, you are not going to notice many changes. Tara Schwartz of Madelia, who has worked for Furth-Meile for about a decade, spends a couple of days a week in Hanska, so you might see her smiling face greeting you at the front desk.

Other than that, Furth-Meile owner Tom Furth comes in to the Hanska office as needed. “We tried to keep it business as usual. The day after we merged, not much changed. There was no reason to rock the boat,” Furth stated. “This is a good fit and I think that Franz is relieved to have our support. We have not put any minimum or maximum time limits on Franz. He is good at what he does and he is welcome to keep working as long as he wants to. He comes to work early every day; that is what happens when you do something for so long – it becomes part of your fabric. It has been a smooth transition.”

Furth is working on scheduling visits where he and Helling can get out of the office, and Furth can get to know the businesses and individuals who have come on board through the merger. According to Furth, the two companies really married well and there is little redundancy between the two.

People of Hanska likely know lots about their local insurance firm, but may be wondering about the new one. Furth-Meile has been part of Tom Furth’s family for five generations, but after graduating from New Ulm Cathedral High School and St. Johns University, he did not come back to his home town to work at the firm right away. It was not until 2000 that Furth decided to join the family business, settle down, and raise his family where he grew up.

