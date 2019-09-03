This Nicollet County couple is certainly well-traveled

Courtesy

Betsy and Marc Chadderdon, in their boat, pass the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

By Karen Fluegge

Staff writer

What an adventure Marc and Betsy Chadderdon had as they took their boat from Wisconsin to Gulf Shores, Alabama. They made the trip in just 11 days.

Marc and Betsy Chadderdon had done their research on the trip before going down the river. Their biggest help was probably using the Quimby’s 2019 Cruising Guide. The guide covers 9,436 miles on 23 waterways and features more than 1,250 individual entries for marinas, docks, locks and dams, and fuel and service facilities.

The guide is arranged by river, then river mile, making it easy to use when routing a trip. It also has additional navigation notes, mileage charts, inland boating tips and local attractions.

Marc also used a car Garmin and a marine Garmin, which he said was a lot of help.

“One of my main concerns was that I would find the river’s center so that I wouldn’t hit anything with my boat and cause damage. Sometimes the rivers were really wide with islands on them, so the Garmins would tell us which part of the river we should travel on. The Garmins also worked good for showing us which towns were coming up next and if they were near the river,” he said.

The trip began Aug. 2. Their good friend, Mayor Fred Froehlich, drove with the Chadderdons to LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to launch the boat on the Mississippi River to start the trip down to Alabama.

“Our boat was probably the smallest boat when we arrived in a marina. I liked it, though, because my wife couldn’t get away from me,” Marc said

Their boat, a 2015 Rinker, is 26½ feet long and 8½ feet wide. It has a 5.7 liter inboard mercury motor with 300 horsepower. It holds about 80 gallons of gas. It has a bedroom below, but the main space is on the top deck.

In Trempealeau, Wisconsin, (near LaCrosse), they launched at the American Marina and then went through seven more locks just in Wisconsin. The locks control the level of the river, raising and lowering boats, ships and other watercraft between stretches of water of different levels on river and canal waterways. Usually the locks are about 25 or 30 miles apart.

On the river, the tug boats with their barges take priority.

“When we would get to a lock, we would call in that we wanted to go through the lock. It could take 15 minutes to get through a lock or sometimes four hours. It averaged out to be about two hours that we waited to get through a lock for the entire trip,” Marc said.

There were many times when there was no place to tie up the boat, so the Chadderdons had to idle around the river until it was time to go through the lock.

“That really cut into my gas mileage,” Marc said. “Sometimes the lock would lower us only about 3 feet, but we even had a lock that lowered 100 feet. They worked with gravity feed. The only hydraulic used was to move the valves and doors of the lock.”

When they reached Cairo, Illinois, the Chadderdons went east on the Ohio River instead of continuing on the Mississippi River. The reason for the detour is there are no services on the Lower Mississippi route. Which meant there wouldn’t be a place to get gas or other services for about 450 miles.

They went about 50 miles on the Ohio River before reaching Paducah, Kentucky. From there, the Chadderdons turned on the Tennessee River, where the first lock, to the Kentucky Lake, was the one which raised 100 feet. However, the lock was closed, and they needed to go back up the river to the Cumberland River. This meant another detour that added 100 miles to the trip.

The detour proved educational in several ways.

“When we reached the Barkley Lock on the north side of the Kentucky Lake, we had to wait for about three hours before we could go through the lock,” he said. “As we waited, we noticed fish jumping very high in the river. It was invasive Asian flying carp. Fox News had a story on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife electrifying these carp and then removing them from the water because they are bottom feeders and are messing with the ecosystem in the river.”

The Kentucky Lake is man-made. It’s about 200 miles long, and it’s very clean, Marc said.

“They flooded two cities when they made the lake. The cities are still under the lake, so boaters need to be careful not to hit anything that is left from the cities. It is a very popular lake with many fancy homes.”

The Chadderdons continued to travel down the Tombigbee River/Tennessee–Tombigbee Waterway — popularly known as the Tenn-Tom. The 234-mile man-made waterway extends from the Tennessee River to the junction of the Black Warrior-Tombigbee River system near Demopolis, Alabama. Under construction for 12 years by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Tennessee–Tombigbee Waterway was completed in December 1984 at a total cost of nearly $2 billion.

The Chadderdons stopped at Grand Harbor Marina on Pickwick Lake in Counce, Tennessee.

“We stayed there a couple of days. It was an ultimate marina resort. It even had golf carts right next to the dock that you could drive around the marina. They also had a gas station and grocery store at the end of the dock. We stayed at a lot of marinas on our trip, but this was probably the best one. Most of the marinas had a covered spot for our boat, restrooms, showers, laundry services, and etc., and usually costed between $15 to $40 for a night. And, some even had courtesy cars that we could drive if we wanted to go somewhere out of the marina. They usually asked that we put in a little gas; otherwise, it was free,” he said.

After they left Grand Harbor, the Chadderdons continued to Demopolis, Alabama.

“It was getting really warm, and we didn’t have air conditioning. It was 91 degrees but felt about 109 degrees. We purchased a 20-inch fan and put it on our headboard to try and stay cool,” he said.

After about 200 more miles, they reached Mobile Bay. At the mouth of Mobile Bay was an industrial shipyard with no place to stop, and there was a storm from all the humidity.

“This was the first time that Betsy put her life jacket on. It got kind of rough, but we made it to Dog River and then proceeded to the intercoastal waterway in Gulf Shores,” he said.

It had been 11 days since they left Wisconsin and reached Gulf Shores, Alabama. They had traveled over 2,000 miles, averaging about 45 to 50 miles per hour, and went through 35 locks.

They also had great weather all the way, and met a lot of great people.

“Seeing as I thought it would take two weeks and it only took 11 days, we decided to take our boat to Florida and to visit former Nicollet residents Walter and Kris Hanish, who live only a short distance from Gulf Shores.”

In Florida, the Chadderdons went down an intercoastal waterway.

“It was like going in the backyards of houses. We saw wild pigs, dolphins and some purple flags. I asked what the flags meant and they told me it was because it was jelly fish season. Well, I had to go in the water to check them out and ended up getting bit by one. But after a little vinegar treatment, the sting went away,” he said.

So, it was quite the trip. The only hiccup happened on their second day of the trip, about 80 miles south of St. Louis, Missouri. They were watching for a place to get fuel; however, they missed the marina.

“Sometimes the marinas were hard to see. There would be a small waterway that left the river and after traveling on it you would come to a marina. So, it wasn’t visible from the river. I knew we couldn’t make it to the next marina without getting some gas so I called 911 and asked for help. A policeman came and then left to call the gas trucker as our phones did not work in the area where we tied up our boat. We had to wait overnight until a gas truck would come the next day to bring us gas,” Marc said.

Betsy added that all night, they had to deal with the barges going down the river. And not just barges.

“We weren’t afraid of them hitting us because we were off to the side of the river; however, we felt the waves from them. Then as we were settling in, a train went by, which seemed to be only 10 feet from us. We just kind of laughed because we knew we were getting help in the morning. However, we didn’t sleep much that night,” she said.

When the gas truck came the next day, the nozzle from the truck didn’t fit in the boat’s tank, so Marc ended up getting quite a bit of gas on himself.

“Betsy poured shampoo over my head and I took a bath in the river that day to get the gas off of me,” Marc said.

Despite the occasional problems, Marc said it was a great time.

“I probably would like to do another boat trip, but probably not the same route as we have done this. And I was surprised, but we stayed in good moods. It worked great for me to be captain and Betsy to be first mate.”

With help of Fred Froehlich and Tom Rieke, who brought the Chadderdons’ truck and trailer to Gulf Shores, they returned home safely. Froehlich and Betsy arrived by plane Aug. 21, but Marc and Rieke went home in the truck with the boat on the trailer. Only one flat tire, and a day later, they were home too.