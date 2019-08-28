Brooke and John Knisley: 2019 Brown County Farm Family of the Year

Eight years ago, Brooke and John Knisley bought a farm and had a dream to create something special there not just for themselves, but to share with others.

The couple wanted to work with the land, grow organic food using both ancient and modern methods, and help people eat healthier and better understand where their food comes from. They call it Alternative Roots Farm and it continues to grow and thrive.

The farm is situated at 11197 130th Street, Madelia, which is about one-mile off of Highway 15, just past the “S” curve on the right hand side of 130th Street; although it has a Madelia address, it is just over the county line and therefore in Brown County. Alternative Roots Farm is a bit off the beaten path, but certainly worth the drive, and the signs will alert you that you have arrived in the right place. In fact, The Knisleys were recently honored as the 2019 Brown County Farm Family of the Year.

Alternative Roots Farm began by offering Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares of their products, selling at farmers markets, and with Brooke and John putting in a lot of time and effort working as a team to make the farm a profitable venture and produce food for themselves and their customers.

Much has changed in the past eight years for the Knisleys. They don’t do summer CSA shares any longer; they now are more into perennial production and less about annual production. Instead of participating in many farmers markets, they only go to the Mankato Farmers Market on Saturdays. Two years ago, in cooperation with the University of Minnesota, they built a winter greenhouse on their land, allowing them year-round growing options. They have managed a two-acre apple orchard near New Ulm for the past eight years and they recently acquired a 10-acre apple orchard near Lake Crystal, plus they have a home orchard of 450 trees.

