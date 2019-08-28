Area youth and adults go to Georgia on mission trip

In association with the YouthWorks organization, 13 youth from Faith Lutheran Church in Madelia and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Butternut went on a summer mission trip to Savannah, Georgia, from July 28 to Aug. 2.

The kids included: Kaylea Lewis, Deena and Doree Dalton, Desi Lewis, Gracie Karels, Raina Tracy, Mackenzie Peterson, Carter Ahern, McKenna Hennager, Mason Bruns, Ashton Hunt, Kaden Johnson and Stetson Albrecht. Four adults also went along: Joe Wagner, Nick Hunt, Tess Johnson and Barb Overlie.

On Saturday, July 27, we met at Barb’s a little after midnight for the trip to the airport and the flight to Atlanta. Once we got the rental vans, we visited the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. museum/memorial and the Atlanta Aquarium. Atlanta has an outstanding aquarium.

The group spent the night at Christ Lutheran thanks to Pastor Tim Wrenn, who formally served in Worthington and who went to seminary with Pastor Salim Kaderbhai. They gave us a special sendoff at the worship service the next morning. Pastor Tim filled us in on our work site since they had been there the first week of the summer.

