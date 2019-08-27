Pastor bids Nicollet farewell

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Pastor Dan Witte is leaving Trinity Lutheran Church to do missionary work in Zambia. For his final lesson this past Sunday, he gathered the children around the baptismal font as he discussed how Phillip baptized a servant of the queen of Ethiopia, as described in Acts 8:26-40.

Trinity Lutheran said goodbye Sunday morning to beloved pastor Dan Witte.

Witte and his wife, Deb, are preparing to leave for Zambia, where he will serve with the One Africa Team. He will train pastors in Zambia how to train other pastors.

Larry Schlomer, administrator for the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod Board of World Missions, led the service. He praised the work Witte has done in Nicollet — and the work he will begin overseas.

“I don’t know all the people that he had touched by the power of the Holy Spirit, through the words and comfort and Gospel that he has shared with you. And Deb, and the rest of the family, as well. As they have been a part of your family, serving you, serving you with the things that God has placed into their hands as faithful workers in his Church,” he said.

“But what I can tell you is that this is a God-prepared moment. Everything in this world is being used and designed right now for the benefit of His holy church. Everything,” Schlomer said.

Mission work is a big challenge, and people can sometimes be surprised that God has chosen them. he added. But Witte — and anyone else for that matter — can face any obstacle if they turn to God.

“If you look to the inside, if you look to who we are, who you are, you’re going to only come up short,” Schlomer said. And that’s why we stay focused on these words. The words of promise that He will use you to be who He has made you. So that others can hear what he has done. That’s what we are sending you off to do.”

He also stood before the congregation to give a blessing to Dan and Deb Witte.

“As a servant of God, commend yourself in every way. In great endurance. In troubles, hardships and distresses. In beatings, imprisonments and riots. In hard work, sleepless nights and hunger. In purity, understanding, patience and kindness. In the Holy Spirit and in sincere love. In truthful speech and in the power of God, with weapons of righteousness in your right hand and in the left,” he said.

And that will help the family face whatever comes next, whether it is glory or dishonor, whether it is good report or bad report, or whether people see him as genuine or an impostor, Schlomer said.

“Sorrowful and yet always rejoicing. Poor, and yet making many rich. Having nothing, and yet possessing everything. May the Lord give you grace to carry out this work to which you have been called, that when our Lord Jesus Christ shall appear to judge the living and the dead, you may give him an account without fear our doubt and may receive praise and honor from Him,” Schlomer said.

He then had a blessing for all missionaries — and the Wittes in particular.

“We thank you for answering our prayers by supplying us with workers who are willing to go out into your harvest field. We ask for your blessing on Dan and Deb, whom we are sending out in Your name. May the Holy Spirit equip them with every gift they need to carry out this work,” Schlomer said.

That includes wisdom, understanding, courage and strength, he said.

For Deb, Schlomer asked that her light shine on all she does, so that she may be a joyful witness to the Lord’s work — at a time and in a place where darkness sometimes reigns.

“Give this family the strength to stand firm in every trial and supply them with the patience to wait for You to carry out Your gracious promises of love and care,” he said. “Finally, let the joy of Your great love so seize our hearts that we may never cease to sing Your praise and to yearn for our Savior’s appearing.”

He then urged them to go out into the world, keeping watch over all who enter into their care and making sure their work shall bear fruit.

Also at the Sunday service, a letter from David Meyer, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was read in church. Meyer is considering whether to become the next pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church.

“I look forward to hearing more about your congregation and its ministry. Throughout my deliberation, I will be evaluating the needs of your congregation and the direction you are heading. I will also look at my strengths and weaknesses and pray God gives me the wisdom to use me where he sees fit,” the letter stated.