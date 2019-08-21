Solar power

True to their name, Elite Electrical Innovations (EEI) tries to stay on the cutting edge of what is new when it comes to powering our lives. Harnessing the energy of the sun seems to be the way technology is heading, so EEI owner Josh Henry and his team recently installed solar panels on their building.

“We are always looking for new things to try, new avenues of business. I wanted to put in solar to show people who maybe thought about it – but did not move forward with it – that someone local can do this,” Henry said. “This is something we have really been wanting to get into, but I don’t like to sell something that I am not 100 percent sure about.”

Henry is using his own business a test subject for installation and to help the EEI crew better understand how a solar system works. Plus he wants to gauge what kind of savings it generates for them. Henry also took some classes to educate himself on the terminology, how to price solar and to better understand the process as a whole. It all helps when explaining the benefits of solar to potential customers.

There are many reasons that using solar energy can be a wise option. Going “green” and lessening the impact of our energy use on the environment is the most obvious motive, but there are some sound financial reasons to do so as well. There are incentives such as federal tax credits that solar users may qualify for and the return on investment (ROI) could be as little as five years. After that, solar can not only save money, it could earn a profit.

EEI is working with Werner Electric in Mankato on the solar energy systems they install; Werner Electric designs the system, helps calculate the ROI estimates and has the parts needed so EEI can install the system.

