Lake Hanska Lutheran Church – 150 years of fellowship and worship

Norwegian settlers began arriving in the Hanska area in 1857 and, in 1869, a number of them formed the Lake Hanska Lutheran Church just a few miles east of the lake. One hundred and fifty years later, the congregation still carries on their ministry and service. Past members, present members and others with a connection to the church celebrated with a number of activities this past weekend. The Steering Committee for the event included: Rev. Sarah E. Taylor, Jim and Bonnie Lilleodden, Dennis Broste and Claire Streng-Broste, Kevin Byro, Shirley Brudelie, Virginia Kjelshus, Deanne Pizel, Yvette Mosenden, Marlys Olstad and Suzanne Stoesz.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, members opened the doors to the church buildings to allow people to reminisce while looking at the historical archives. Items in the collection ranged from beautifully illustrated baptismal, confirmation and marriage certificates to video footage from the church’s 125th anniversary celebration. Sunday School record books from the 1950s, 60s and 70s showed a detailed accounting of each class: the student’s attendance, absences and tardies. Photos from more than a century depicted the congregation’s milestones. These items – along with songbooks, Bible instruction books and other memorabilia – have been saved from their resting places in closets and cupboards or were loaned by members for the occasion.

Also open on Saturday was the 1873 structure erected by the congregation for church services, school and public gatherings. Prior to that time, they had been meeting in homes or, in the summer, under a basswood tree in the grove of the Telford Thordson farm, now Randy Thordson’s farm. This first structure is located just across the road from where the present church building stands today. It became the District #31 school house and served the area until its closure in 1958.

