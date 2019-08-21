A leap of faith brings rewards

On Sunday, Aug. 25, Fox’s Pizza Den in Madelia will celebrate their fourth anniversary. The day they opened, owner Nichole Perrine got up early in the morning and brought her oldest daughter to college in Duluth and then came back home to help get the restaurant up and running.

Nichole is quite honest that it has been a real struggle at times. She and her husband, Tony Perrine, had an uphill battle to get the idea they had of owning a restaurant off the ground. They wanted to bring a family friendly pizza restaurant to the community of Madelia because they felt it filled a need.

They had no money, few resources and not many people who even believed they could succeed when they first began pursuing their dream. “We heard so many no’s and had so many doors slammed in our faces and people who said that opening a pizza place was not a possibility – especially in a small town,” Nichole said. “There were no loans we could qualify for … it was bleak and very negative for a while. And even after we did figure things out, when we got the right people in our corner, then some people said we would not survive the first year. Well, here we are four years later, we are still here; it has gone by so fast.”

