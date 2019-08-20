This crotchet group cares for others — one stitch at a time

Karen Fluegge • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Members of the group, proudly showing off their work, are, FRONT ROW: Janet Renne, Linda Ostermann and Lynn Rowley. BACK ROW: Margo Bode, Sue Erdman, Janice Drill and Naomi Voges.

Do you like to crochet? Would you like to help others? If you answered “yes” to these questions, then you need to join a local group that’s been around for more than a year now.

Sue Erdman manages the Crocheting and Praying group, which meets at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Courtland. The group was formed in April 2018.

Even though they meet in the church, it is not a church organization.

“We encourage all people from the community to join our group. We formed our group to help those facing a cancer diagnosis to feel loved,” Erdman said.

Erdman teaches kindergarten at Immanuel Lutheran School. As a teenager, she learned to crochet from her grandmother.

Erdman explained that she has a very personal connection to cancer — as she herself is a cancer survivor. It has been five years since her breast cancer diagnosis.

“During my cancer treatment, I had many sweet friends bring me care packages. And this warmed my heart and brought so much comfort to me that I would like to do the same for others experiencing a cancer diagnosis,” she said.

The local group is a chapter of a larger organization called “Crochet for Cancer,” which was formed in 2011 by a mother and daughter.

“The mother, Pam Harshman, unfortunately passed on in 2014 after her battle with cancer; but her daughter, Tracy Wells, has kept her mother’s legacy alive through the organization. The mission of the organization is to show love and support to cancer patients by giving them a free handmade hat, scarf, and/or lap blanket,” Erdman said.

There are many chapters of the organization throughout the world. The group is a Christian, volunteer-based nonprofit organization.

Erdman describes the philosophy of the local Crocheting and Praying chapter.

“We believe that providing a hat or other handmade item to someone undergoing treatment for cancer is a privilege and should always be done with respect, understanding, and in a gentle manner. It is an honor to use our time and talents to uplift and show God’s love to someone in need. Our hope and prayer is that God will use the handmade gifts tagged with Biblical scriptures, to open someone’s heart to have a life changing connection with Christ,” she said.

The meetings include a devotion time when members pray for area people battling cancer. After that …

“Then we crochet together and have lots of giggles. We just have a lot of fun, and then we close our evening with the Lord’s Prayer,” Erdman said.

A new member, Linda Ostermann, joined the group at its most recent meeting Aug. 12. Other that, there have been only six members. The group consists of Margo Bode, Janice Drill, Janet Renne, Lynn Rowley, Naomi Voges, and Erdman.

And they’ve been busy. To date, the group has made 208 hats, 23 afghans, nine shawls and one scarf. They donate the items to either the Virginia Piper Institute in the New Ulm Medical Center or the Andreas Cancer Center in Mankato. There they are given to people facing cancer treatment.

And the group gets a lot of support.

“We get our yarn in a variety of ways. We have received an action grant from Thrivent Financial that we used to purchase yarn. We also get donations of yarn sometimes after someone has passed and the family finds some yarn as they are cleaning out a loved one’s house. We also get donations of money so we can purchase yarn. Or, we just buy yarn because we believe in what we are doing,” Erdman said.

The group doesn’t limit crocheting to just at the meetings. They do a lot of crocheting on their own time. They haven’t taught anyone to crochet yet at their meetings, but are open to the idea.

“And YouTube has some great videos on crocheting along with patterns,” she said.

To join the local Crocheting and Praying chapter, just go to Immanuel Lutheran Church at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. If you have questions, contact Sue Erdman at 351-3473 or email serdman@immanuelcourtland.com.

“If anyone in the community knows of someone who would benefit from one of our hats, they should contact me. We love to give directly to patients, too,” Erdman said.

To learn more about the Crochet for Cancer organization, visit their website at www.crochetforcancer.org or you can find them on Facebook at Crochet for Cancer.