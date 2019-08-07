Leah Hedberg is Madelia’s newest police officer

In April, the Madelia Police Department welcomed Leah Hedberg as their newest officer. She has spent the last few months getting acclimated to her new job and a new community. So far, she really likes both. She was pleasantly surprised by Madelia’s thriving downtown area and the variety of great businesses.

“The park is beautiful and really nice to be in, when it’s not flooded,” she said. “And I think it is great that the campground is always busy.”

She grew up in Faribault and enjoyed playing sports in high school. “That is all I did,” she said. “I played basketball, fast pitch softball and I played soccer for a year. Most of my time was spent doing that because, when you are not playing one sport, you are playing another – something is always in season.”

One of the interesting things about Faribault is that Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf is located there. The public school offered American Sign Language classes (ASL) so Hedberg took two years of it. “I decided to take ASL because I worked at Hy Vee in high school, and I would see people who were deaf come in. A lot of people did not know how to help them or know what they were trying to say,” Hedberg explained. “Not a lot of people know sign language; I wanted to learn.”

Another perk was that the ASL students were invited to the deaf school to help teach the younger elementary school students. “Usually, they were already better at sign language than us, but we could still help them,” Hedberg said. Some of deaf high school aged students took classes at the public high school and Hedberg enjoyed getting to know them.

She graduated high school in 2014 and, when it came time for college, Hedberg decided she wanted to go to school for the “corrections” side of the law, and she attended Riverland Community College. She was encouraged by a teacher to also take Intro to Law Enforcement. “I really liked that, too, so I decided to double major in corrections and law enforcement,” she explained.

