Meet Nicollet Public School’s new superintendent

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Denny Morrow poses outside Nicollet Public School.

Denny Morrow is optimistic about the incoming class.

“I think students are naturally curious. I think the human species wants to know how things work, how to make things better,” he said.

This is the first year on the job for Morrow, who takes over from Jack Eustice as superintendent at Nicollet Public School. He was confirmed in the job at the tail end of the 2018-19 school year.

Morrow comes to Nicollet from Renewal Associates, a consultant firm that assists school administrators in increasing student performance. He had been a superintendent before, and after seven years at Renewal, he thought it would be “interesting and fun” to go back and try out what he’d learned there.

Morrow’s philosophy is that it’s important to guide these students — after all, few people who seek to climb a mountain will pick the hardest path on their first attempt.

But once the students master the basics, it’s the job of the teachers and the school system to steer the youngsters to new and greater challenges, Morrow said.

He also believes students have a natural desire to keep on learning.

“Students wouldn’t be satisfied [with] knowing as much as they know right now, for the rest of their lives. I don’t think any student thinks that, in the eighth grade or ninth grade, or even 12th grade, that they know everything they need to know for their future happiness,” he said.

Morrow added that great teachers have a knack for pushing students in the right direction. They ask the youngsters questions guaranteed to pique their curiosity.

Also, even in this age of the Internet, where knowledge can be found instantly on a computer, teachers are still a necessary part of the process. There is a huge body of what Morrow calls “inherited answers” — wisdom from long ago that people need in this day and age.

“Basic mathematical understandings, and how to communicate effectively, how to write, how to speak, how to understand history so we don’t end up making the same mistakes over and over again,” he said.

Teachers can show the way.

So far, Morrow has not been here when classes are in session, so he hasn’t yet had a chance to see them on the job. But he has done his research and looked at their records.

For his first year on the job, Morrow hopes to make sure the students know who they are. That means direct dialogue with the faculty, and also programs such as Strength Finder, a tool for evaluating students.

He also would like to use open enrollment to attract new students from surrounding areas. He had experience with this as the principal at Brooklyn Center, which opened its doors to Minneapolis-area schools that were facing overcrowding.

He also wants to find ways to better serve the students who are already here.

Morrow added that Nicollet benefits by being a small school.

“You certainly have the ability to know the student,” he said. “You have 30 students in a class rather than 450 students in a class. So there is that repeated contact over and over again, over grade levels.”

Also, students at a smaller school like Nicollet have more chances to participate in extra-curricular activities — everything from theater to sports, and in many cases, multiple activities. Students at a larger school might not get such a chance because of tighter competition.

Nicollet also benefits from its community, which is highly supportive of the school, Morrow said.

At the same time, there are disadvantages to a small school, as well. For many class offerings, there might be only one person qualified to teach that class. Which means there is no backup in case that teacher takes another job.

Also, there might be a scheduling conflict due to classes that can be offered only once.

“[Elsewhere,] being a school of 2,000 students, they might have four sections of calculus. We would have one. And if a student has a conflict trying to fit calculus into their schedule, there’s not a class to move around on the schedule board,” Morrow said.

That means a lot of juggling, and working with students one on one to come up with a schedule that works, he said.

Morrow described what he does.

“The role of a superintendent is to help the school district get from ‘here’ to ‘there.’ And ‘there’ takes time to figure out, and I’m still defining ‘here,’ ” Morrow said,

Some of the concepts he has in mind for “there” include larger enrollment, more choices for students, and more college credit courses online. Morrow vows to explore these options, while also enlisting the teachers to help in these changes.

Morrow is glad to be here.

“I believe Nicollet is a well-run school district. It’s got a strong school board; it’s got a history of strong community support,” he said.