Madelia couple will retire and move to Arizona to start their next chapter

Thirty-three years ago, a young couple with a one-year-old son moved to town. Les Sem began his career at Madelia Municipal Light & Power (MMLP) as a lineman and Karla Sem was offered a job as a teller at Farmers State Bank. On Friday, Aug. 2, they each will retire from the same places where they began working when they first moved to Madelia.

Although neither Les nor Karla were born here, they have lived here longer than anywhere else and they raised their son, Steven, here. Madelia is home.

They both grew up in Minot, North Dakota. Les and Karla went to the same high school; he graduated in 1981 and she in 1982, but it was such a large school that they never knew one another. They did not meet until after high school when they ended up working for the same company.

Les always knew he wanted to be either an electrician or a lineman. “I like electricity,” he commented. The couple married while Les was in lineman school. As for Karla, she began working as a teller at age 16 and her banking career just progressed from there.

After Les graduated from college, he took a job in Austin, Texas, and that is where the couple’s son was born. However, they knew it was not somewhere they wanted to plant roots. “We kind of wanted to get back up north,” Les said. A friend from college told him about a job opening at the light plant in Madelia, so Les applied and got the job.

That was 1986.

Steve Moses, who was the manager of MMLP at the time, talked to Wayne Finnern, president of Farmers State Bank, asking if he had a job for Karla. By the time they moved to Madelia, Finnern had already offered Karla a job.

Karla started her career at Farmers as a teller and today she is a credit support specialist, mostly processing loans. “Over the years, I think I have done just about every job at the bank,” she said. Of course, Farmers State Bank has since transitioned to Pioneer Bank and Karla said that the conversion was smooth and she has nothing but praise for management and her coworkers. Pioneer Bank continues to grow in positive ways.

Four years after Les began as a lineman at MMLP, the guy above him left and Les became a foreman. He is now the line superintendent.

As newcomers to town all those years ago, Les and Karla decided to just jump in with both feet and make it home. “We got involved in the community and found out how much there was going on here. That is part of why we just love Madelia,” Karla said. They were involved with many youth organizations and clubs as their son grew up, and Les and Karla also each joined many worthy organizations in the town.

“That makes a huge amount of difference, especially if you have no relatives nearby,” said Les.

“You need to get involved and make friends,” said Karla. “We lucked out; God has blessed us in so many ways. When we bought our first house, Pat and Denny Wanzek lived across the street from us and they introduced us to everything and everyone.”

“That is where all our lifelong friendships started – from that group that they were part of,” said Les.

Steven graduated from Madelia High School in 2004 and now lives in the Washington, D.C., area and is a software developer for the federal government. “He is doing what he loves,” Karla said.

“We have nothing but praise for the school system here,” stated Les. They feel their son received a quality education that set him up to succeed. The couple have been empty nesters for 15 years now and living far from family can be hard, especially at holiday times. So, now that they are starting the next chapter of their lives, they are also making some big changes.

Friday, Aug. 2, is both Les and Karla’s last day at their respective jobs.

Les can retire according to the “Rule of 90.” The Rule of 90 allows early retirement with no reduction of your pension if the sum of your age and years and months of public service total at least 90.

They both decided that it seemed like a good time for something new. “His is not an easy job,” Karla said. Les is outside at least part of every single day, no matter the weather. He has loved it, though.

Les said that the 20 years that he, Jim Maras and Darren Gifferson spent rebuilding the lines in Madelia has been the best part of his job. They are all “car guys” and bonded over that common hobby. “We had a lot of fun,” Les said. “We talked cars at work every day. I just could not wait to get to work.”

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.